Open this photo in gallery: CEO and founder of Indigo Books and Music, Heather Reisman outside its Sherway Gardens location in Toronto on Sept., 10, 2020.Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

Indigo Books & Music Inc. founder Heather Reisman has been reinstated as the company’s chief executive officer, reversing her retirement and filling the gap recently left by the resignation of the book retailer’s CEO and president.

It’s the latest in a year of leadership shakeups following a debilitating cyberattack, the loss of half of its board, allegations of “mistreatment” from a former director and competitive pressures in the industry.

In early September, Indigo announced the departure of CEO president Peter Ruis after just one year in the role. Andrea Limbardi, Indigo’s president under Mr. Ruis, also left in September to take the job of CEO of Reitmans (Canada) Ltd. This left the book retailer without a CEO or president ahead of the crucial holiday season.

Ms. Reisman returns from retirement as the company faces mounting losses and changing consumer sentiment. Indigo has been losing money for years, and reported a net loss of $50-million in 2023, partly attributed to lingering effects from a cybersecurity attack last February.

Turmoil in Indigo’s C-suite leaves Canadian publishers reading between the lines

The ransomware attack temporarily knocked the company’s e-commerce operations offline, breached employee data, and hampered the company’s online marketing presence and inventory management.

“There is a clear path for Indigo to regain its momentum,” said Ms. Reisman in a news release Monday morning. “I know that together we will return Indigo to growth and profitability.”

In the aftermath of the attack, Ms. Reisman, who was then serving as executive chair, said she would retire in August. At the same time, four board members left the company. One of the departing board members, Dr. Chika Stacy Oriuwa, said she had experienced “mistreatment” at Indigo and had lost confidence in the board’s leadership.

The company also announced several other management changes Monday morning.

Craig Loudon, the company’s chief financial officer and the “day-to-day” leader during the last month has now also been appointed chief operating officer. He will act in both roles.

Eileen Naughton, formerly the chief people officer at Google Inc., will join the board. Markus Dohle, chair of the board’s human resources, compensation and governance committee, has been appointed as chair.