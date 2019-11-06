 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Indigo loss widens as book retailer’s revenue declines

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Book retailer Indigo reported quarterly results on Wednesday.

Craig Wong/The Canadian Press

Indigo Books & Music Inc. reported a net loss of $20.5 million for its most recent quarter as revenue declined from the comparable period last year.

The book retailer says its loss of 74 cents per common share compared to a net loss of $19.1 million or 70 cents per share in the same period the previous year.

Its revenue for the quarter ended Sept. 28 totalled $203.4 million – down from $216.3 million in the second quarter of the previous year.

Story continues below advertisement

Indigo says its revenue fell amid strong competitive pressures and its decision to reduce promotions to boost profits.

Comparable same-store sales, a key retail metric, fell eight per cent for the second quarter.

Indigo, which launched an initiative to cut $20 million to $25 million in costs at the start of this year, says it reduced expenses by $9 million in the first half of its 2020 financial year.

It says that has been partially offset by other costs, including opening new stores and one-time expenses with moving its New York office to Toronto.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter