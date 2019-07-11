 Skip to main content

Indigo maintains global brand ambitions despite challenging year for bookseller

Indigo maintains global brand ambitions despite challenging year for bookseller

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Indigo opened its first American location in New Jersey’s Short Hills mall in 2018.

Craig Wong/The Canadian Press

Indigo Books & Music Inc.’s CEO says the company is changing up its strategy after a challenging year for the bookseller, but still maintains its ambition to grow into a global brand.

Heather Reisman says a number of negative factors compounded to create disappointing financial results in its most recent year, including a prolonged Canada Post strike, as well as store renovations and relocations.

The bookseller opened its first American location in New Jersey’s Short Hills mall, which Reisman says has a long history as a top mall in North America.

Reisman says that Indigo has seen declining foot traffic there and is re-evaluating its real estate strategy in an effort to better meet consumers where they want to spend time.

She says the company will use this year to advance a number of things it’s working on and will probably be on track to open a couple stores next year as it remains focused on making Indigo a global brand.

She made the comments at the company’s annual general meeting of shareholders in Toronto.

