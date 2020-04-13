 Skip to main content
Report on Business

Indigo rehires 545 workers following layoffs of 5,200 staff amid COVID-19

The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Indigo Books & Music says it is rehiring 545 of its workers because of the federal government's emergency wage subsidy.

Craig Wong/The Canadian Press

Indigo Books and Music Inc. says it is rehiring 545 of its workers after tapping into the federal government’s emergency wage subsidy.

The Toronto-based retailer temporarily laid off 5,200 of its retail employees and closed its retail locations in mid-March amid an outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

The Indigo workers being rehired are in salaried and leadership roles at retail locations.

Story continues below advertisement

The rehiring comes as Indigo says its online channel has experienced triple-digit growth.

The company, however, warned that COVID-19 is expected to have a material impact on its fiscal 2021 business, operations and financial performance.

Indigo says it is too early to quantify how much of an impact the virus will have on its business because the extent, duration and severity of the pandemic are still unknown and government restrictions and consumer behaviour are still changing.

