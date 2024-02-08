Open this photo in gallery: A woman walks in front of an Indigo bookstore Wednesday, November 4, 2020, in Laval, Que.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Indigo Books & Music Inc. has reported a 70-per-cent decline in third-quarter profit, and is borrowing more money from its controlling shareholder, as the retailer continues to struggle and faced slumping sales during the crucial holiday shopping season.

The third quarter is an important one for Indigo, which is very dependent on the holidays to draw in customers. The company makes a disproportionate amount of its sales for the year during this time.

On Thursday, the Toronto-based retailer reported net earnings of nearly $10-million or 36 cents per share in the 13 weeks ended Dec. 30, 2023, compared to $34.3-million or $1.23 per share in the same period the prior year.

Sales fell both in Indigo’s book business – as bestselling releases did not perform as strongly as a year earlier – and in its general merchandise, where the stores were “missing certain key top-selling holiday products,” a company press release noted.

Indigo reported the results one week after the company announced that it had received a proposal from its largest shareholder, Onex founder and chairman Gerald Schwartz, to take the company private.

Indigo has been struggling and has lost money in four of its past five fiscal years. In the first half of this fiscal year, it reported a $50.9-million loss. The company has recently laid off some employees as it pursues a turnaround plan launched by chief executive officer Heather Reisman.

“These results are disappointing and in no way reflect the opportunity we have with our customers,” Ms. Reisman said in a press release on Thursday. “We are deeply and effectively engaged in a turnaround.”

In addition to “streamlining” the company’s head office work force, according to the release, Indigo also took steps during the quarter to improve its assortment of both books and lifestyle products. It is also “simplifying” those non-book offerings.

Last summer, Mr. Schwartz’s personal holding company Trilogy Retail Holdings Inc. provided a $45-million credit facility to Indigo, which has now been extended with an increased principal credit amount up to $70-million. The agreement includes the option to increase that amount by $10-million with Trilogy’s consent. According to a company press release, the money is being used to finance Indigo’s “ongoing working capital needs and general corporate purposes,” as well as restructuring costs and other capital expenditures.

Mr. Schwartz has offered $2.25 in cash per share to acquire the remainder of Indigo stock that he does not already own. As of the close of trading on Thursday, Indigo shares were priced at $2.10, an increase of more than 40 per cent compared to last week, before the offer was disclosed.

Mr. Schwartz sits on Indigo’s board and is married to Ms. Reisman. Together they control 60.6 per cent of Indigo’s shares. (Mr. Schwartz’s holding companies, Trilogy Retail Holdings Inc. and Trilogy Investments LP, own roughly 56 per cent of Indigo’s outstanding shares. The rest are held by Ms. Reisman’s personal holding company HRON Canadian Investments Ltd. and other “joint actors,” according to a press release issued last week.)

Indigo’s third-quarter revenue declined by 12 per cent compared to the prior year, to $370.6-million.

In its release on Thursday, Indigo blamed falling sales partly on the lingering effects of a ransomware attack that took place a year ago, as well as what it called a “premature launch” of a new digital platform last year. The company noted that its online sales underperformed during the holidays, compared to its brick-and-mortar stores.

Indigo has also been affected by a lacklustre consumer environment, which has dealt a blow to retailers who sell non-essential items. Canadians suffering under the weight of inflation and higher interest rates have been cutting back on discretionary purchases and have been reluctant to buy items at full price. Indigo disclosed on Thursday that increased promotions and discounts affected its profitability.

The company faced significant strain in 2023, starting last February when the cyberattack resulted in millions of dollars in lost sales and costs to bring its systems back online.

Then in June, four of Indigo’s 10 board members resigned, with board director Dr. Chika Stacy Oriuwa saying she had experienced “mistreatment” at Indigo and that she had lost confidence in the board’s leadership.

On the same day those resignations were announced, Indigo said Ms. Reisman would step down as executive chair of the board later that summer. But after Indigo’s chief executive officer Peter Ruis also left the company, Ms. Reisman returned as CEO last September.

Since then, Ms. Reisman has committed to restoring the company to profitability, launching a turnaround plan referred to internally as “Indigo 4.0.”

After years of attempting to diversify the products that Indigo carries – with everything from strollers to saucepans to sex toys launched under her leadership – Ms. Reisman has said she wants reading to reclaim a more central place for Indigo shoppers. In an online session with representatives from Canada’s publishing industry last October, she specified a target for books to make up 65 per cent to 70 per cent of the company’s sales.