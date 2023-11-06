Open this photo in gallery: François-Philippe Champagne, Canada's Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry speaks onstage ahead of the welcome photocall and family photo on Day 1 of the AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park on Nov. 1, in Bletchley, England.Leon Neal/Getty Images

Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne insisted Monday he had taken appropriate steps to ensure operations at Sustainable Development Technologies Canada are in line with applicable policies, including seeking an outside law firm to speak to current and former employees who have concerns about the arm’s-length agency’s operations.

“Allegations have recently come to my attention that there might be additional former employees who may wish to provide evidence of inappropriate behaviour, but feel they cannot do so without exposing themselves to liability,” Mr. Champagne said, speaking to a hearing of the House of Commons ethics committee.

“My department cannot let those concerns go unanswered,” he said, adding that the outside party would allow people to share their allegations without having to worry about violating non-disclosure or settlement agreements.

But ethics committee members questioned whether Mr. Champagne could and should have done more, including potentially firing executives or board members for issues flagged in an investigator’s report.

“You have the power to fire the chair, and you have the power to fire the board – you’ve just said in your opening statement that you’ve taken all reasonable steps – I haven’t heard yet that you’ve fired anyone. Who have you fired?” Conservative MP and committee member Michael Barrett asked.

Mr. Champagne responded that he worked on the basis of evidence.

“I would certainly caution members of this committee to apply due process when you’re looking at allegations,” Mr. Champagne said, adding that he commissioned an investigative report as soon as he became aware of allegations related to spending and human-resource concerns in March.

In a statement Monday, SDTC said it was encouraged to hear Mr. Champagne state he will take action based on evidence and its officials look forward to speaking to the committee. SDTC said it was also co-operating with an investigation by the federal Auditor-General and a human-resources review by the outside law firm that Mr. Champagne discussed at the committee hearing.

SDTC is a federally funded non-profit that provides funds to small and mid-sized companies in the clean technology sector. It has granted $1.6-billion to the sector since 2001.

In early October, Ottawa suspended funding for SDTC, following an investigation by Ottawa accounting firm Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton that found evidence of inappropriate funding and breaches of conflict-of-interest rules by management and board members.

At that time, Mr. Champagne said he took the findings seriously and would take immediate corrective action, including a funding freeze on new projects and a management plan for SDTC to fix the issues identified in the report no later than Dec. 31.

In an Oct. 4 statement, SDTC noted the report found no clear evidence of wrongdoing or misconduct at SDTC and indicated that no further investigation is merited.

In the same statement, SDTC said it planned to implement the report’s recommendations as quickly as possible to minimize disruption to the clean technology sector.

Clean technology groups have raised concerns about the funding freeze at SDTC, saying the agency plays a key role in supporting new ventures and is critical if Canada is to hit its target of net-zero emissions by 2050.

Ottawa commissioned the investigation after a whistle-blower group, consisting of former and current employees of the organization, made allegations about how the agency was managed, including alleged conflicts of interest in how projects were approved for financing.

Last week, the whistle-blower group released recordings of a series of conversations between one of its members and a senior ministry official that appear to show that Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, the department that oversees SDTC, was considering ousting the board and management about a month before the final third-party report was released. SDTC has rejected the whistle-blowers’ allegations, saying in a statement last week that the agency is a responsible steward of taxpayers’ money and has a proven track record.

Federal Auditor-General Karen Hogan is also looking into SDTC. Her office said last week that it decided to investigate the agency in response to recent discussions with Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada and to information it received on its own.

Mr. Champagne told the committee that his department has been in discussions with the Auditor-General’s office, with the intent of investigating and resolving all allegations related to SDTC, taking into account the agency’s arm’s-length status, legal concerns and its funding agreement with the federal government.