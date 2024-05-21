Inflation cools to 2.7% in April, increasing odds of a summer interest rate cut

Open this photo in gallery: People pay for their items at a grocery store in TorontoNovember 22, 2022.Carlos Osorio/Reuters

Canada’s inflation rate is cooling and bespoke measures of consumer price growth are also on the wane, bolstering the case for the Bank of Canada to start cutting interest rates this summer.

The Consumer Price Index rose 2.7 per cent on an annual basis in April, Statistics Canada reported on Tuesday, down from 2.9 per cent in March and matching analyst expectations.

Not only was this the weakest annual CPI increase since early 2021, but inflation has fallen within the Bank of Canada’s target band of 1 per cent to 3 per cent for four consecutive months.

On a monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.5 per cent, largely because gasoline prices jumped by nearly 8 per cent in April from March. But outside of a couple problematic areas, consumer prices are broadly decelerating, an encouraging sign for central bankers.

The Bank of Canada’s preferred measures of core inflation, which strip out volatile movements in the CPI, rose at an average annual rate of 2.75 per cent in April, down from 3.05 per cent in March. This was the first reading below 3 per cent since mid-2021.

After a string of tame inflation reports to start 2024, the central bank is nearing the point of lowering interest rates. The question is whether that will happen in June or at a later date. After Tuesday’s CPI report, investors raised their bets for a June cut, although it’s still close to a coin-toss outcome.

“Canadians look likely to get a small dose of rate relief in the coming weeks,” Royce Mendes, head of macro strategy at Desjardins Securities, wrote in a client note. With several measures of inflation in a downward trend, “Canadian central bankers should have the evidence they need to begin easing monetary policy.”

The April inflation report showed several areas of weakening price pressures.

Grocery prices rose at an annual rate of 1.4 per cent in April, down from 1.9 per cent in March. (They had peaked at roughly 11 per cent during this inflation crisis.) Meat prices rose 1.8 per cent over the past year, while many products – fresh fruit, fish and milk – are seeing declines.

Clothing and footwear prices fell by 2.6 per cent in April, year over year, while those for household operations, furnishing and equipment dropped by 2.1 per cent.

Still, there are areas of concern. Rents have jumped by 8.2 per cent over the past year. While this was a touch weaker than in March (8.5 per cent), the housing shortage won’t be easily fixed, ensuring that Canadians will face an affordability crunch in that area for years to come.

In Alberta, for example, rents have soared by 16.2 per cent since April, 2023. Statscan said this increase has coincided with strong migration into the province.

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said in April that he was encouraged by the downward trend for inflation, but that he wanted to see it play out for longer. After a multi-year fight to tame inflation – the bank has raised its policy interest rate to 5 per cent from emergency lows of 0.25 per cent – central bankers are wary of cutting rates too early and inflaming prices.

But since Mr. Macklem’s comments, the weakening trend for inflation has persisted, notably in core measures that are eyed closely by Bank of Canada officials.

Excluding food and energy, the CPI rose by 2.7 per cent in April, year over year, compared with 2.9 per cent in March. On a three-month annualized basis, this measure of core inflation is running below 2 per cent.

Interest rate swaps, which capture market expectations of monetary policy, are pricing in a 62-per-cent chance the Bank of Canada cuts its policy rate by a quarter-percentage-point at the next decision on June 5. Prior to Tuesday’s CPI report, those odds were 43 per cent. If the bank doesn’t cut in June, investors fully expect that to happen on July 24.

A loosening of monetary policy will mark a significant milestone for the Canadian economy, which has endured years of inflation running above the Bank of Canada’s 2-per-cent target. Higher borrowing costs have added to financial pressures on households and governments, forcing many families to tighten their budgets and spend less on discretionary items.

Still, Mr. Macklem has indicated that interest rates will be lowered more gradually than they were raised, and that consumers shouldn’t expect a return to the rock-bottom rates that were a mainstay of the economy after the Global Financial Crisis, and later, the pandemic.