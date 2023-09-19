8:34 a.m.

Canada’s annual inflation rate in August jumped to 4.0% from 3.3% in July on higher gasoline prices, while two of the three core inflation measures also rose, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

The August rate, the highest since the 4.4% in April, is well above the Bank of Canada’s 2% target. The main driver was a 0.8% year-on-year increase in gasoline prices, which had dropped 12.9% in the 12 months to July.

– The Canadian Press

8:10 a.m.

Help minimize inflation in your grocery bill with our calculator

Is your weekly grocery bill looking a lot higher lately? You can probably blame food inflation for the price changes you’ve seen at the supermarket.

Canada’s annual rate of inflation hiked up in July, although food inflation is slowing. Grocery prices were up 8.5 per cent in July from a year ago, down from a 9.1-per-cent increase in June. Still, shoppers are facing rising prices on their grocery run. Food inflation is hitting inexpensive staples such as bread, pasta and fresh fruit.

If you’re looking for more ways to shield your grocery cart from inflation, this calculator will help you spot ways to bring down costs.

– Globe staff

7:40 a.m.

David Parkinson: Inflation most likely to rise – but that’s not the whole story

It would be a shock if Canada’s overall inflation rate didn’t rise, and fairly significantly, in August. As unpleasant as that might appear, we need to resist getting too hung up on it.

We know that gasoline prices jumped last month, and are once again adding to the national inflation pile after year-over-year declines that significantly tempered inflation numbers for much of this year. That, plus other generally less favourable year-over-year comparisons than we have enjoyed in recent months, have economists expecting headline inflation to rise to about 3.8 per cent, from 3.3 per cent in July. If the number comes in anything below that, we should take that as a minor win.

What will matter much more – and what the Bank of Canada will focus on – are the readings of core inflation. These are the gauges designed to peel back the gyrations in individual components of the consumer price index (CPI), such as the gasoline reversal, and tell us what the broader inflation pressures look like underneath. That’s the trend that will tell us whether the overall economy’s inflation problem is getting better or worse.

In July, the Bank of Canada’s two favoured gauges for core inflation – known as CPI-trim and CPI-median – sat at 3.6 per cent and 3.7 per cent, respectively. They’re essentially unchanged since May, and that’s the bottom-line reason why the central bank is still contemplating further interest-rate increases. If those two measures hold their ground or tick higher, the markets will start booking another quarter-percentage-point hike at the bank’s next rate setting in late October. But if CPI-trim and CPI-median decline, the odds of further rate hikes will fall – even if headline inflation is on the rise.

– Columnist David Parkinson

7:20 a.m.

A look at markets before August’s inflation report is released

Canadian investors will get a reading on August inflation before the start of trading with economists expecting to see an increase in price pressures, partly as a result of higher energy costs. In July, the annual rate of inflation rose to 3.3 per cent from June’s 2.8 per cent. June was marked the first time the annual rate of inflation fell with the Bank of Canada’s target range for the first time since March 2021.

“Canadian inflation is poised to accelerate for a second consecutive month after hitting a two-year low in June,” BMO senior economist Robert Kavcic said in a note.

“Our call would push the yearly rate up six ticks to 3.9 per cent, a four-month high,” he said. “The Bank of Canada’s core inflation metrics are expected to remain about steady in August...Overall, this report will keep the BoC on alert to rising inflation expectations, and do nothing to dissuade the belief that underlying price pressures will take time to ease.”

– Terry Weber

7:00 a.m.

Inflation report to be released today

Economists are forecasting that inflation reaccelerated to around 4 per cent last month, reversing previous progress made as gasoline prices push inflation higher.

Statistics Canada’s August consumer price index report set to be released Tuesday is expected to show the annual inflation rate rose for a second month in a row.

Canada’s inflation rate tumbled to 2.8 per cent in June, entering the Bank of Canada’s target range of 1 per cent to 3 per cent for the first time since March, 2021. The celebrations on reaching that benchmark were short-lived, however, as inflation ticked up the next month.

The Bank of Canada has kept the door open to more rate hikes in part because it expects getting inflation down to 2 per cent will take some time. But economists say the recent slack in the economy will likely convince the central bank to remain on the sidelines.

– The Canadian Press