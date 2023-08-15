The latest on the Bank of Canada's rate decision Welcome to The Globe’s live blog for the release of July inflation numbers. Canada’s annual inflation rate slowed to 2.8 per cent in June, down from 8.1 per cent in June of last year, which was the highest it has been in four decades. Bay Street economists expect inflation will have nudged back up, to 3 per cent, last month. The report will be released by Statistics Canada at 8:30 a.m. ET. June inflation report

The fight to bring inflation back down to the Bank of Canada’s target of 2 per cent could experience a setback Tuesday, when Statistics Canada publishes new figures.

After the annual inflation rate ebbed to 2.8 per cent in June – the lowest in more than two years – Bay Street economists expect it will nudge back up, to 3 per cent, in July’s Consumer Price Index report.

Of late, the Canadian economy has been contending with various inflationary pressures, such as rising costs for gasoline and housing. Groceries remain a sore spot for consumers hoping to stretch their dollars.

Furthermore, the inflation numbers are no longer benefiting from favourable base effects. Commodity prices spiked in the immediate aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but those increases are not part of the annual calculation of CPI growth any more.

“Unfortunately, the easy disinflation is behind us, as the base effects become much more challenging” in the second half of 2023, Bank of Montreal economists wrote Friday in a report.

The Bank of Canada has long signalled that bringing inflation back to its 2-per-cent target could be lengthy and non-linear.

The central bank has forecast that inflation will linger around 3 per cent over the next year before returning to 2 per cent by mid-2025 – a timeline that’s about six months longer than previously anticipated.

Economists will be eyeing the results of Tuesday’s report for any sign of how the Bank of Canada may respond at its next interest rate decision, on Sept. 6. This is the last inflation report before then.

The central bank has raised its trendsetting policy rate by a quarter point at each of its last two meetings – in June and July – after a five-month pause. The benchmark rate is now at 5 per cent, the highest since 2001.

While inflation has slowed substantially from a peak of 8.1 per cent in June, 2022, the central bank’s core measures of inflation – which remove extreme price movements – show CPI growth is still running well above 2 per cent.

“With gasoline prices on the rise again in August, headline inflation could accelerate further to roughly 3.5 per cent by the end of the summer,” wrote Andrew Grantham, senior economist at CIBC Capital Markets, in a client note. “Unless core measures of inflation show signs of deceleration beneath this headline acceleration, one more interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada cannot yet be ruled out.”

– Matt Lundy