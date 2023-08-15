Canada’s annual inflation rate moved back above the Bank of Canada’s target range in July, bolstering the central bank’s warnings about stubborn price pressures and raising the odds of another interest rate increase in September.

The Consumer Price Index increased 3.3 per cent in July from the year earlier, up from 2.8 per cent in June, Statistics Canada said Tuesday. Bay Street analysts were expecting it to climb to 3 per cent.

Inflation has fallen sharply over the past year, largely as the result of favourable year-over-year comparisons for oil prices, which surged following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, then declined through the back half of 2022. By July, however, these base-year effects had fallen out of the calculation, leaving rising food, shelter and mortgage-service costs to push the headline inflation rate higher.

Several measures of core inflation, which capture underlying price pressures in the economy, eased in July. But CPI-trim and CPI-median, the central bank’s two preferred measures, were still running at an average annual rate of 3.65 per cent, well above the bank’s 2-per-cent target.

“There’s no sense sugarcoating this one – it is not a good report for the Bank of Canada,” Douglas Porter, chief economist of Bank of Montreal, wrote in a note to clients.

“We still believe that with the recent upswing in the unemployment rate and clear signs of cooler spending that the BoC would prefer to move to the sidelines in September and give prior hikes time to work, but the inflation figures will make it a tougher call,” he wrote.

The July inflation data comes at a crucial point for the central bank, which is trying to assess whether it has done enough to bring inflation under control. While inflation has been trending down, the Canadian economy has proven far more resilient to higher borrowing costs than most economists expected. That spurred the central bank to restart rate hikes in June, after a five-month pause, and to hike again in July, bringing the policy rate to 5 per cent.

Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem has warned in recent months that the final leg down for inflation will be challenging. The bank’s latest economic forecast extended the timeline for getting inflation back to 2 per cent to mid-2025, a quarter later than previously forecast.

Gasoline prices were lower on a year-over-year basis in July, down 12.9 per cent from a year before. But this was considerably smaller than the 21.6 per cent drop in June. They were up 0.9 per cent on a month-to-month basis.

Electricity prices also surged 11.7 per cent year-over-year. Statscan said this was mostly due to a 127.8 per cent increase in electricity prices in Alberta, as a result of high summer demand and the removal of provincial price caps.

Canadian shoppers still face rising prices at the grocery store, although at a slower pace than before. Grocery prices were up 8.5 per cent in July from a year ago, down from a 9.1-per-cent increase in June. Food purchased from restaurants was up 6.1 per cent year-on-year, down from 6.6 per cent in June.

Food inflation is being dragged lower by fresh fruit prices, which fell 6.5 per cent month-over-month, the largest drop since February, 2008. That was led by a 40.9 per cent drop in the price of grapes compared to June, and a 1.8 per cent price drop for oranges.

Shelter costs also continue to rise. Rent was up 5.5 per cent compared to the previous year, slightly lower than in June.

The bigger increase came from mortgage-interest costs, which were up a record 30.6 per cent in July from a year earlier. Mortgage-interest costs, which have surged as the Bank of Canada raised interest rates over the past year, have become the single biggest driver of headline inflation. Excluding this item, CPI inflation would have been 2.3 per cent.

Bond prices fell and yields rose after the report. The yield on two-year Government of Canada bonds jumped above 4.8 per cent before retreating slightly.

Meanwhile, traders upped their bets on another rate hike on Sept. 6, although they still don’t think this is the most likely scenario. Interest rate swap markets, which capture expectations about future monetary policy decisions, are pricing in a roughly 34-per-cent chance of a quarter-point rate increase, up from 23.2 per cent priced in on Monday, according to Bloomberg data.

Private-sector analysts remain split on what the central bank will do next month. Katherine Judge, senior economist at CIBC Capital Markets, said in a note to clients that Tuesday’s data reinforces the likelihood the central bank will deliver one more quarter-point rate increase.

“But we expect the rise in the unemployment rate to continue ahead and prevent any further tightening thereafter, and we continue to view the Bank as overshooting and we therefore expect inflation to fall below the 2 per cent target as early as the second half of 2024,” she wrote.

Tiago Figueiredo , macro strategy associate with Desjardins, argued that the bank will likely remain on hold, as it considers other recent economic data that has come in weaker-than-expected.

“Today’s report might nudge the balance of risks slightly to the upside as far as the odds of a September rate hike are concerned. However, weaker signs in GDP and jobs data recently will also factor into the analysis. Barring any major surprise in the upcoming activity data, we expect the Bank of Canada to stay sidelined on September 6,” he wrote.