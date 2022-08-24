Chadi Charchafji uses ghost kitchen Q-ZN in Montreal for his five restaurant brands, including Shodz French tacos and poutines. He doesn’t have a store front and operates using delivery apps to get his meals to customers.Josie Desmarais/The Globe and Mail

When Chadi Charchafji moved to Montreal from the Middle East in 2018, the Armenian-Syrian restaurateur had lost most of his business to war. His family had operated everything from restaurants serving sushi or Syrian cuisine, to coffee houses and nightclubs in Syria, Lebanon and Iraq until the Syrian civil war broke in 2012. “It was very tough on us, back in the Middle East,” Mr. Charchafji says. “But we needed to start fresh again.” While settling his family in Canada, he studied the local restaurant market and saw opportunity in the growth of delivery apps like UberEats, Doordash and SkipTheDishes.

In 2020, he launched five restaurant brands: Shodz French tacos and poutines, Tik Tacos, Le Projet Steak Fromage, Les Merveilleux Tenders de Poulet and Philippe’s . But they all operated from one kitchen and without a storefront. Mr. Charchafji embraced the ghost kitchen model, relying solely on digital marketing and a presence on delivery apps while operating from a rental kitchen to serve patrons. He says he’s consistently seen month-over-month growth of 5 to 7 per cent since opening at the onset of the pandemic.

While rental kitchens are nothing new in the food services industry, particularly for restaurant meal preparation and catering, the ghost kitchen model capitalizes on the growing use of delivery apps by serving meals exclusively through delivery or pick-up. A McKinsey report says the global food delivery business has tripled in value since 2017, topping US$150-billion.

According to a Restaurants Canada operators’ survey, the number of businesses opening virtual kitchens had doubled after the start of the pandemic – from 3 per cent to 7 per cent. “That might not sound huge,” says James Rilett, vice-president at Restaurants Canada, but Ontario alone has 30,000 operators, so “a 4-per-cent jump is a lot of locations,” he explains. Moreover, another 8 per cent of operators said they are considering opening a virtual kitchen within the next five years.

Players across the industry are exploring the model – from international chains like Wendy’s, which opened seven food-truck-like “delivery kitchens” in Canada and plans to open 700 in the next five years across the U.S., Canada and the U.K., to individual owners like Mr. Charchafji, who operates out of Q-ZN, a Montreal kitchen rental space specifically geared toward ghost kitchens. With 16 separate 250-square-foot kitchens, Q-ZN’s partners include digital-only restaurants like Mr. Charchafji’s brands, established brick-and-mortar restaurants expanding their delivery presence and capacity in Montreal, and more traditional rental kitchen users like bakers and caterers, says Jason Nishmas, Q-ZN’s vice-president of operations.

“It’s very difficult to maintain a bricks-and-mortar restaurant versus what we have here, where you don’t need that many employees,” Mr. Nishmas explains. And with historically thin profit margins, Mr. Charchafji understands the challenge traditional restaurants face with the growth of delivery apps. “It is not what they are used to,” he says. “There is no restaurant in Canada that takes in a 30-per-cent net profit – just to be given to Uber.”

Moreover, the up-front capital costs of a bricks-and-mortar restaurant can be prohibitive for prospective restaurateurs. “I’ve been in the restaurant equipment industry for a long time. I’ve seen tons and tons of installations [cost] in the millions,” says Mr. Nishmas. As an immigrant who lost his businesses back home, Mr. Charchafji says: “I believe that if I was really running a [dine-in] restaurant, I would have taken a big financial risk. This was the right choice for me.”

Spaces like Q-ZN don’t just offer the kitchen space, though. The infrastructure is optimized for deliveries, with staff to manage the handling of orders to drivers, who can wait at the coffee lounge as their deliveries come off the fryer or grill.

Similar businesses exist across the country, like Kitchen Hub, which operates out of Toronto. Chief executive officer Adam Armeland says businesses like his are doing more than just tailoring their physical layout for delivery. “Layered on top of [the kitchen] is how you do e-commerce by yourself as a restaurant,” says Mr. Armeland. Kitchen Hub’s software for operators integrates orders across all apps into one program, and they help with tracking sales, trends and offer marketing solutions to their clients. And for greater consumer convenience, customers can order from multiple restaurants in one consolidated delivery. “It’s a really streamlined service,” he says.

Both businesses are in high demand; Q-ZN’s spaces are fully booked, and they will be opening another space in Montreal, while Kitchen Hub plans to open 50 locations within the next five years.

But not everyone in the ghost kitchen space uses such facilities – or even the delivery apps. John Nidua, executive chef at the Calgary Marriott downtown hotel, started PAO YYC, a Filipino bun restaurant when his catering side hustle was halted by the pandemic. “We decided to open because we were paying rent, so we might as well have used it,” Mr. Nidua says. With a small space and only a handful of staff, including his wife, the order volume of the apps would have been too much to handle. He opts for customers submitting pre-orders, which he delivers himself. But unlike Mr. Charchafji, for Mr. Nidua “the end game is a storefront,” he says.

“It won’t be big. It will be more like an eating bar with takeout,” Mr. Nidua says, keeping in mind the delivery trend. “But you still get more traction with the storefront. You still get more sales, more revenue.” While delivery apps and the pandemic have changed how we eat out, the traditional dine-in model still “It’s the social aspect of eating out, right? It’s actually talking to people, explaining what the food is. It’s just the whole dining experience.”