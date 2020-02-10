Insolvencies rise despite underlying strength in jobs market

Consumer insolvencies rose by 9.5 per cent in 2019 as Canadians filed the second-highest annual total of bankruptcies and proposals on record, a trend that several economists have deemed a head-scratcher given underlying strength in the labour market and rising wages.
Just more than 137,000 consumer insolvencies were filed in 2019, an increase of nearly 12,000 from 2018 and the largest total since the financial crisis, according to new figures from the Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy. Insolvencies are comprised of both bankruptcies and proposals, which are offers to creditors to settle debts under new terms.
Rising insolvencies follow a multi-decade boom in borrowing, and Canadian households now owe roughly $1.76 for every dollar of disposable income. While that ratio has levelled off in recent years, during a time the Bank of Canada hiked interest rates, debt payments are proving more onerous than ever. The household debt-service ratio -- the percentage of after-tax income used for debt payments -- has risen to a record 15 per cent.
Consumer insolvencies increased in every province last year, paced by Ontario’s 15.4-per-cent rise, and followed by Newfoundland and Labrador at 15 per cent, and Alberta at 14.6 per cent.
Business insolvencies rose 2.8 per cent in 2019, although total figures are markedly lower than in peak years.
Several economists, however, have cautioned against being too alarmed by the numbers.
Bank of Nova Scotia chief economist Jean-Francois Perrault said it is "a puzzle" that insolvencies are rising fast, but the country's largest lenders are seeing very little corresponding increase in loan losses. At an investor day the bank held in late January, he said that while consumers' costs to service debts are at an all-time high, "they're not problematically high" because low unemployment and low interest rates have helped most consumers keep up with their payments.
He suggested the answer may be partly that most insolvencies are still small in size.
"It's obviously something we're watching," he said. "But if you're worried about defaults in banks, the variable to worry about is the unemployment rate. And that remains incredibly low, that's not likely to move up."
In January, the country’s jobless rate ticked lower to 5.5 per cent, or just shy of a record low.
“Insolvencies are not at crisis levels right now,” Ksenia Bushmeneva, economist at Toronto-Dominion Bank, told The Globe in December.
