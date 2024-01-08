Open this photo in gallery: The McDougall Creek wildfire burns on the mountainside above houses in West Kelowna, B.C., on Aug. 18, 2023.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Severe weather and natural disasters caused more than $3-billion in insured damages for the second year in a row in 2023.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada’s annual tally is topped by wildfires in the Okanagan and Shuswap areas of B.C., which cost $720-million.

Other notable events included severe summer storms in Ontario, at $340-million, and a spring ice storm in April that caused power outages and left two people dead in Ontario and Quebec, costing $330-million.

Summer hailstorms in Winnipeg and Calgary combined to cause more than $250-million in damages.

On the East Coast, a wildfire that ripped through a Halifax suburb in May and June and floods in late July both made the list.

That places 2023 fourth on the bureau’s list of most expensive weather years – a list that is still topped by the devastating wildfire in Fort McMurray, Alta. in 2016.