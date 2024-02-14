Skip to main content
Toronto
The Canadian Press

Intact Financial Corp. IFC-T says it earned $531-million in the fourth quarter of 2023, a 50 per cent increase from earnings of $353-million during the same quarter a year earlier.

The Toronto-based company says earnings of $1.3-billion for 2023 as a whole, however, were down 46 per cent compared with a year earlier amid numerous natural disasters.

Earnings per share were $2.78 for the fourth quarter, up from $1.88.

Intact says its board approved a quarterly dividend on outstanding common shares of $1.21 per share, an 11-cent increase.

The company says over the next twelve months, it expects hard insurance market conditions to continue, driven by inflation and losses from catastrophes.

In January, the company estimated total catastrophe losses for the fourth quarter were $200-million on a pre-tax basis.

Report an error

Tickers mentioned in this story

Study and track financial data on any traded entity: click to open the full quote page. Data updated as of 14/02/24 9:30am EST.

SymbolName% changeLast
IFC-T
Intact Financial Corp
+3.39%215.5

Follow related authors and topics

Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.

Interact with The Globe