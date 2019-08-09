 Skip to main content

Report on Business Inter Pipeline confirms takeover approach

Inter Pipeline confirms takeover approach

Jeffrey Jones Mergers and Acquisitions Reporter
Inter Pipeline Ltd. said on Friday it had received a takeover proposal from a third party, but stressed it is not in talks to sell the company.

Inter’s announcement, made at the request of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC), confirms a Globe and Mail report that an unnamed suitor has approached the board with a cash offer.

“While it is the company's policy not to comment on market speculation or rumours, Inter Pipeline confirms that it received an unsolicited, non-binding, conditional and indicative proposal to purchase the company but it is not in negotiations with any third party, nor is there any agreement, understanding or arrangement with respect to any such transaction,” the company said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, the Globe reported that Inter had received a takeover proposal that could be worth $12.4 billion. The board had rejected the cash offer of $30 a share, sources familiar with the situation said.

Earlier on Friday, chief executive officer Christian Bayle said during a conference call to discuss second-quarter results he would not talk about the report.

“Our focus today is on our financial results and recent announcements and we don’t intend to comment any further on those matters today,” he told analysts.

Meanwhile, Inter said it is seeking bids for its European fuel terminal business, and that proceeds would be directed partly to funding the company’s $3.5-billion Alberta petrochemical plant, which is under construction. Executives said they expect the assets to attract strong interest.

Inter shares, which were halted for the announcement, have climbed 13 per cent since Wednesday’s close.

