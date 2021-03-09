Inter Pipeline rejects Brookfield Infrastructure’s $5.7-billion hostile takeover bid

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Inter Pipeline rejects Brookfield Infrastructure’s $5.7-billion hostile takeover bid

Tim Kiladze
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A special committee of Inter Pipeline Ltd.’s  directors has rejected Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.’s hostile takeover bid, arguing the offer undervalues the company.

The rejection follows Brookfield’s formal takeover bid in February, which forced the board to respond within 15 days.

Inter Pipeline’s decision was largely expected because the board recently launched a strategic review in response to Brookfield’s bid, and the directors need more time to conduct a thorough study of the company’s options.

Story continues below advertisement

“We believe that superior offers or alternatives may emerge prior to the scheduled expiry of the hostile bid, which is not until June 7, 2021,” Inter Pipeline wrote in a statement Tuesday.

Many analysts have also argued that Brookfield has a good chance of winning the takeover battle – in part because it already owns a stake in Inter Pipeline. However, they have acknowledged that Brookfield may have to pay more, and one of the best ways for Inter Pipeline to make this happen is by rejecting Brookfield’s opening offer.

In a letter to shareholders Inter Pipeline argued that Brookfield’s bid ignores “dramatically improving energy and petrochemical industry fundamentals.” Inter Pipeline also believes the bid does not reflect the value it sees in its Heartland petrochemical complex, which is currently under construction.

Inter Pipeline has been building the $4-billion facility for more than three years, and it has been unsuccessful in finding a partner for the project. Heartland will convert Alberta propane into polypropylene plastic pellets for manufacturers. Last May, Inter Pipeline disclosed that its construction cost had jumped by half a billion dollars to $4 billion. The ready date was also pushed out, and Heartland is now expected to be fully operational in 2022.

Tuesday’s rejection isn’t the first time Brookfield has been rebuffed by Inter Pipeline. The target’s board also refused Brookfield’s approaches last fall, which were priced between $17 and $18.25 per share.

Frustrated, Brookfield went public with its latest bid in February, forcing Inter Pipeline’s directors to publicly justify why they will not entertain a deal despite struggling operations and a sagging share price.

At the $16.50 a share takeover price, Brookfield’s takeover bid for the shares it does not currently own is worth $5.7-billion, and Brookfield is willing to pay a maximum cash consideration of approximately $4.9-billion. The remainder will be in shares.

Story continues below advertisement

Before Brookfield’s bid, analysts were waiting to see if Inter Pipeline would line up a partner for the Heartland project, which would lower the capital required from the company. A large petrochemical partner could also add marketing and operating assistance.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies