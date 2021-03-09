Inter Pipeline rejects Brookfield Infrastructure’s $5.7-billion hostile takeover bid

A special committee of Inter Pipeline Ltd.’s directors has rejected Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.’s hostile takeover bid, arguing the offer undervalues the company.
The rejection follows Brookfield’s formal takeover bid in February, which forced the board to respond within 15 days.
Inter Pipeline’s decision was largely expected because the board recently launched a strategic review in response to Brookfield’s bid, and the directors need more time to conduct a thorough study of the company’s options.
“We believe that superior offers or alternatives may emerge prior to the scheduled expiry of the hostile bid, which is not until June 7, 2021,” Inter Pipeline wrote in a statement Tuesday.
Many analysts have also argued that Brookfield has a good chance of winning the takeover battle – in part because it already owns a stake in Inter Pipeline. However, they have acknowledged that Brookfield may have to pay more, and one of the best ways for Inter Pipeline to make this happen is by rejecting Brookfield’s opening offer.
In a letter to shareholders Inter Pipeline argued that Brookfield’s bid ignores “dramatically improving energy and petrochemical industry fundamentals.” Inter Pipeline also believes the bid does not reflect the value it sees in its Heartland petrochemical complex, which is currently under construction.
Inter Pipeline has been building the $4-billion facility for more than three years, and it has been unsuccessful in finding a partner for the project. Heartland will convert Alberta propane into polypropylene plastic pellets for manufacturers. Last May, Inter Pipeline disclosed that its construction cost had jumped by half a billion dollars to $4 billion. The ready date was also pushed out, and Heartland is now expected to be fully operational in 2022.
Tuesday’s rejection isn’t the first time Brookfield has been rebuffed by Inter Pipeline. The target’s board also refused Brookfield’s approaches last fall, which were priced between $17 and $18.25 per share.
Frustrated, Brookfield went public with its latest bid in February, forcing Inter Pipeline’s directors to publicly justify why they will not entertain a deal despite struggling operations and a sagging share price.
At the $16.50 a share takeover price, Brookfield’s takeover bid for the shares it does not currently own is worth $5.7-billion, and Brookfield is willing to pay a maximum cash consideration of approximately $4.9-billion. The remainder will be in shares.
Before Brookfield’s bid, analysts were waiting to see if Inter Pipeline would line up a partner for the Heartland project, which would lower the capital required from the company. A large petrochemical partner could also add marketing and operating assistance.
