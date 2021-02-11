Inter Pipeline’s ‘status quo is not an option,’ takeover by Brookfield or rival bidder a likely outcome

Inter Pipeline Ltd. will have to play stellar defense if it hopes to remain a standalone company, because analysts are calling Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP’s hostile takeover offer fairly valued, and arguing the target has little to show that its current turnaround plan is working.
Inter Pipeline’s “status quo is not an option,” RBC Dominion Securities analysts wrote in a note to clients after Brookfield announced its $5.7-billion takeover bid for the 80 per cent of the company that it does not already own.
“Based on our discussions with investors, we believe that there will be support for some sort of initiative to surface shareholder value, whether that be a sale to Brookfield Infrastructure, a sale to another party or an attractive partnership for Heartland,” they added. Heartland is a $4-billion petrochemical plant the company has been building near Edmonton for more than three years, and it has been plagued by cost overruns and delays all while eating up a lot of Inter Pipeline’s capital.
Inter Pipeline has been talking up the potential of a partner for the project of late, but one has yet to surface. Teaming up with a global petrochemical company would lower the capital required from Inter Pipeline, and could also add marketing and operating assistance. The Heartland facility will convert Alberta propane into polypropylene plastic pellets used for all types or products, including kids toys.
While Inter Pipeline searches, another takeover bidder could emerge to rival Brookfield’s $16.50 per share offer – however, Brookfield’s current ownership stake complicates the situation. Brookfield started amassing its position in March 2020, when the pandemic hit energy companies hard, and now owns 19.65 per cent. Even if Inter Pipeline agrees to a friendly deal with a rival bidder, Brookfield has a large block shares to vote against the deal.
Inter Pipeline’s leverage also complicates the matter, as does the risk associated with completely and contracting the Heartland project, according to analysts at Scotia Capital, who assigned “a low probability of a competing offer.”
“While we expect Pembina will take a look, we don’t believe that it is interested in adding leverage and commodity exposure at this point. Of the large US midstreamers [pipeline companies], we feel the leverage would be too much for Kinder Morgan, and Enterprise Products is more focused on petrochemcials on the US Gulf Coast,” they wrote in a note to clients.
Brookfield also hasn’t lowballed its bid, according to analysts at Stifel GMP. “At $16.50 per share, the offer reflects 11.8 times 2022 estimated enterprise value to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization relative to the group average of 10.5 times and Inter Pipeline’s 10-year average of 13.5 times,” the wrote in a note to clients, adding that the 10-year average is not a useful metric because Inter Pipeline’s business profile has changed quite a bit.
Brookfield has also disclosed that it originally offered $17 to $18.25 per share last fall, but was rebuffed by Inter Pipeline’s board. “At $18.25 per share, the valuation would be robust at 12.4 times 2022 estimated EV/EBITDA,” they added.
In a statement Thursday, Inter Pipeline confirmed the talks with Brookfield last fall, which led to conditional takeover proposals in the range of $17 to $18.25 per share, but added that the company’s board “informed Brookfield that they did not reflect the intrinsic value of the company were not sufficiently pre-emptive to grant Brookfield exclusivity.”
Inter Pipeline added that a formal bid has not yet been made. When one is, “it will be reviewed by the board with its legal and financial advisers, and a formal recommendation by the board will be made to shareholders in due course.”
Brookfield is going public with its hostile takeover proposal in order to give shareholders a say, rather than relying on the board that has repeatedly rebuffed it. At the current offer price of $16.50 per share, the 80-per-cent position that Brookfield does not currently own is worth $5.7-billion, and Brookfield is willing to pay a maximum cash consideration of approximately $4.9-billion. The remainder will be in shares.
The offer values all of Inter Pipeline, including Brookfield’s stake, at $7.1-billion, and it amounts to a 23-per-cent premium to Inter Pipeline’s closing price Wednesday before the offer was announced.
Inter Pipeline’s shares have been hard hit since the pandemic erupted last March, and the stock was down 38 per cent over the last year before Brookfield’s announcement.
In July 2019, the Inter Pipeline board of directors turned down a $30 per share takeover bid from CK Infrastructure, a Hong Kong-based public company controlled by billionaire Li Ka-shing, according to sources advising both companies at the time. The Globe is not identifying the sources because they were not authorized to speak publicly.
The offer was at a 30-per-cent premium to where the company’s stock was trading at the time. In a press release in 2019, Inter Pipeline’s board described the offer as “conditional” and never confirmed the bidder was CK Infrastructure. Advisers to both companies said the Inter Pipeline board was concerned the Canadian government would block the sale of the utility to an entity based in Hong Kong.
While Inter Pipeline’s shares have suffered of late, oil prices have seen stronger fundamentals lately. There are now even calls that global oil supply could be in shortfall by 2025, which could boost crude prices even more – and ultimately benefit pipeline companies.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.