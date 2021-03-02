Interac chosen to provide backbone of faster payments processing system for Canada

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Interac chosen to provide backbone of faster payments processing system for Canada

James BradshawBanking Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Interac Corp. has been chosen to provide the technological backbone for a faster, more sophisticated payments system to underpin Canada’s financial sector, which is scheduled to go live next year.

Payments Canada announced Interac as the successful bidder to build the infrastructure that will allow payments to be sent over a new Real-Time Rail, which is a payments system that can be accessed any time by financial institutions to process instant payments. Once it launches, the system will allow for instantaneous transfers and settlement of payments between individuals and businesses, via financial institutions.

One key factor in Interac’s selection was that it will not build the technology from scratch. Instead, it will rely heavily on existing core systems behind Interac e-Transfer, with modifications required by Payments Canada. For years, Interac’s e-mail money-transfer service has allowed consumers and businesses to send and receive funds in a matter of minutes, though not quite in real time.

Story continues below advertisement

The Real-Time Rail is a key plank in Payments Canada’s multiyear plan to modernize Canada’s aging payments systems and put the country on a level playing field with its international peers. Many other countries, including the United States, Britain and Australia, already have real-time payments systems moving large volumes of instant payments daily. That leaves Canada out of step with trading partners and companies abroad.

“It’s important. ... Money is starting to move around the globe more quickly,” Tracey Black, president and chief executive officer of Payments Canada, said in an interview. “It’s really going to be a game-changer.”

The technology Interac will use to build the core of the Real-Time Rail has a track record. In 2020, consumers and businesses made 764 million e-transfers via Interac, and those payment are expected to top one billion this year. Furthermore, Interac is already connected to nearly every bank account in Canada through almost 300 financial institutions, meaning it can process large volumes of payments on the Real-Time Rail from Day 1.

“It was a sense of, why not utilize this proven solution that emanated from and was invented here in Canada?” Mark O’Connell, Interac’s president and chief executive officer, said in an interview.

Payments Canada, which operates the country’s payments clearing and settlement infrastructure, used a lengthy procurement process to choose its two key partners for building the Real-Time Rail. Last November, Payments Canada chose Vocalink, a payments systems company owned by Mastercard Inc. , to handle clearing and settlement for the new Real-Time Rail.

The decisions to choose Interac and Vocalink were reviewed by the Bank of Canada.

At the outset, most consumers won’t notice a major difference when the Real-Time Rail comes alive. But under the hood, there will be a number of significant changes.

Story continues below advertisement

As it stands, when one individual sends money to another, it shows up in the receiving account within minutes. But “that money doesn’t actually move from my account to your account until tomorrow,” Ms. Black said. Until the payment is finalized, one bank is effectively loaning the money to the other. “We don’t have real-time clearing and settlements.”

With a Real-Time Rail, the payment will be settled and finalized in seconds, which will allow the dollar limit on those transactions to be raised. And for businesses, the potential benefits are more significant. They could make payroll payments to employees who do shift work at the end of each shift, for instance.

The Real-Time Rail will also allow much more information to be attached to a commercial payment. That could include fine-grained details about each payment a business makes to a supplier, for example, removing the need for separate invoicing and paperwork.

A Real-Time Rail is also a utility that can be tapped by an array of financial institutions and payment providers of all sizes, which some hope will spur more innovation and competition in payments, and lead to the launch of new products.

“This was absolutely necessary,” Mr. O’Connell said.

Payments Canada will first launch Lynx, an update to the clearing and settlement system for high-value transfers between financial institutions, in the next six months. “We’re still looking at launching real-time payments in 2022,” Ms. Black said.

Story continues below advertisement

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies