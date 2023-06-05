Interac Corp. chief executive Mark O’Connell is leaving the payments processor after 17 years at the helm as the company brings in an outsider to take the helm.

The company tapped Jeremy Wilmot, an executive at Florida-based global payments processing software provider ACI Worldwide, to step into the CEO role as of Aug. 1. Mr. O’Connell will assist in the transition as an advisor until he retires in late Oct.

Mr. O’Connell led a major restructuring in 2018 that combined the standalone business with its non-profit association into a single for-profit corporation. The overhaul was aimed at channeling more money into developing new payment products, and competing with its main rivals, credit-card issuers Visa Inc. and MasterCard Inc.

The effort was the culmination of previous attempts to consolidate Interac into a single entity that were thwarted by the Competition Bureau, Canada’s competition watchdog. Interac was founded in the 1980s by a group of banks to connect their automated banking machine networks – now known as ATMs – and its atypical structure was intended to prevent its backing financial institutions from taking advantage of the payment processor’s market dominance.

Mr. O’Connell also oversaw the company’s digital strategy, including an acquisition to build out its technology platform for verifying a customer’s identity in financial transactions. In 2021, Payments Canada selected Interac to build the infrastructure that allows payments to be send over a Real-Time Rail – a system that financial institutions can access at any time to process payments instantly.

“Interac plays a critical role in the Canadian fintech ecosystem by connecting buyers, sellers and service providers in ways that deliver shared value to our partners and propel the Canadian economy,” Mr. O’Connell said in a statement. “I am immensely proud of the work we have accomplished to enable next-generation digital interactions at scale, and I am pleased that the board has chosen Jeremy to lead Interac and deliver on this vision today and into the future.”

Most recently, Mr. Wilmot was the chief product officer at ACI, leading the company’s product management division. Since joining the company in 1999, he has held the positions of group president and chief marketing and revenue officer and supported initiatives across the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

“Jeremy is a seasoned leader who has worked on the leading edge of technology and payment innovation in competitive global markets, and his deep experience will serve the company well as it embarks on its next phase of growth,” said Paul Vessey, chair of Interac’s board. “I also want to pay tribute to Mark O’Connell, a remarkable leader who has built Interac into one of Canada’s leading and most trusted financial brands.”

Earlier this year, media reports citing unnamed sources said that ACI in talks with private equity firms about a potential sale. Last week, the company announced Thomas Warsop as its new CEO. Mr. Warsop had been acting as interim president and CEO since November.