Interfor Corp. IFP-T is reporting a near tripling in profits last year despite a weaker fourth quarter in which net earnings were cut by more than half.

The Burnaby, B.C., lumber producer says it earned $819-million or $12.88 per basic share in 2021, up from $280.3-million or $4.18 per share in 2020.

Adjusted profits were also strong at $829.1-million as revenues surged 50.6 per cent to $3.29-billion from $2.18-billion a year earlier and by 75.4 per cent from $1.88-billion in 2019.

The year ended on a sour note with net earnings falling by more than half to $69.7-million or $1.15 per basic share in the fourth quarter, compared with $149.1-million or $2.24 per share in the final quarter of 2020.

Adjusted profits were $1.29 per share, five cents per share above analyst forecasts but down from $2.47 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Revenues for the three months ended Dec. 31 were $675.9-million, up from $662.3-million in the prior-year quarter as lumber production hit a record of 758 million board feet and the average selling price increased to $822 per million board feet.

Interfor expects its acquisition of Eacom Timber Corp. with seven sawmills, 985 million board feet of production capacity as well as an I-joist plant and a remanufacturing facility will close in the coming weeks.

