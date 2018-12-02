 Skip to main content

Report on Business International Energy Agency calls for countries to boost support for carbon-capture and storage technology

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

International Energy Agency calls for countries to boost support for carbon-capture and storage technology

Shawn McCarthy Global Energy reporter
OTTAWA
For Subscribers
Comments

Governments around the world need to increase support for carbon-capture and storage technology to avert the worst impacts of climate change, the International Energy Agency urges.

As negotiators arrive in Poland this week for the annual United Nations climate change summit, IEA executive director Fatih Birol is warning the world will continue to rely on coal, oil and natural gas for several decades, and therefore must capture and dispose of the carbon dioxide that is emitted from those fossil fuels.

Coal-fired power, in particular, remains a key energy source in the Asia where developing countries continue to build plants to provide affordable, reliable power to their energy-starved people.

Story continues below advertisement

Dr. Birol is encouraging developed countries to provide financial incentives for the use of carbon-capture and storage technology (CCS) in the developing world. Over the past decade, support for CCS has totalled a mere 3 per cent of what governments around the world provided in renewable subsidies in 2017 alone, he said.

“Without the contribution of CCS, it will be practically impossible to meet our climate targets,” Mr. Birol said in a telephone interview from Paris.

Canada has been among the leaders in developing carbon-capture technology, with the Boundary Dam coal-fire project in Saskatchewan, and the Quest unit at a refinery owned by Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. near Edmonton. A number of Canadian firms are also pioneering the use of captured CO2 in industrial applications, including the cement industry.

Canada is phasing out its traditional coal-fired power by 2030, but that policy allows for the continued operation of plants that are equipped with carbon-capture and storage technology.

Dr. Birol argues environmental advocates and government officials are too focused on renewable energy as the solution to climate change. He said they often ignore that with proper incentives, carbon capture can play a critical role, especially in developing Asian countries that rely heavily on coal-fired power.

The International Energy Agency recently published a report on how the world could meet its goal of limiting the average global temperature increase to less than 2 degrees C, which was set at the 2015 Paris climate accord. To get there, the capacity to capture CO2 from power plants and other industrial facilities would have to rise to 2,300 megatonnes by 2040 from 30 megatonnes today.

The Paris-based agency estimates a $40 a tonne carbon price or subsidy would be sufficient to support a major expansion of carbon-capture technology.

Story continues below advertisement

“Renewables are very important but the giant problem is Asian coal plants, by far,” Dr. Birol said. "We can have as much renewables as we want, but if the Asian coal plants – which is such a young fleet – are with us, if we don’t find a solution there, we have no chance whatsoever to reach our goals.”

Federal Environment and Climate Change Minister Catherine McKenna and her British counterpart, Claire Perry, are leading an international alliance to phase out traditional coal-fired power. While that effort touts the availability of affordable solar and wind power, it also urges those countries still relying on coal to capture and either store the CO2 underground or use it for industrial purposes.

The phase-out makes sense in Europe and North America, where the average ago of coal-fired power stations is 30 years, and they are closer to the end of their commercial life, Dr. Birol said. Even in North America, it can be difficult and expensive to end coal use. The Alberta government is paying utilities $1.3-billion in compensation for phasing out coal generating stations there.

In Asia, the average age of coal-fired generating stations is 11 years and, despite international pressure, countries such as China, India and Vietnam are planning major new facilities. Some 59 countries are either building or planning to construct about 1,380 coal-fired power plants, which would lead to a 33-per-cent increase in global coal capacity, according to the German environmental group, Urgewald, which tracks the industry.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season