Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s business and investing news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines. Our business reporters come up with the questions, and you can show us what you know.

This week: The Bank of Canada kept its benchmark interest rate at 5 per cent, a two-decade high reached last July. This was the fourth consecutive time that it held the rate steady, while pulling back on its threat of further rate hikes. Meanwhile, the U.S. economy expanded faster than expected in the fourth quarter, with growth for the full year coming in at 2.5 per cent. Released on Thursday, the Commerce Department’s advance fourth-quarter gross domestic product also showed inflationary pressures ebbing further.

Also: There are new trends in social media, electric vehicles and disciplining employees.