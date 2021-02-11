Inuit hunters’ blockade at Mary River iron ore mine lifted after meeting promised

A week-long blockade by a small group of Inuit subsistence hunters at the Mary River iron ore mine in Nunavut has been lifted, after protestors received encouraging signs that their concerns about a planned expansion of the mine will be listened to.
Baffinland Iron Mines Corporation has proposed doubling its production of iron ore at Mary River to 12 million tonnes a year. The privately-held miner also wants to build a railroad that would transport ore from its complex in North Baffin to Milne Port, about 100 kilometres away.
On the evening of Feb. 4, a group of hunters set up blockades at an airstrip and supply road at the mine in Baffin Island. The hunters said they were concerned that a bigger operation at Mary River could decimate the marine mammal population, which they depend upon for food. They also alleged they had not received any royalties from the existing operation and demanded representation with the Qikiqtani Inuit Association (QIA), the regional Inuit group that distributes mining royalties.
0
35
KM
Arctic Bay
Pond Inlet
Brodeur
Peninsula
Baffinland-Milne Port
Mary River mine
Supply road
Detail
Baffin Island
NUNAVUT
THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN;
OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS
Late Wednesday the protestors agreed to leave the site after representatives with Inuit organizations, including the QIA, reached out to ask for a face-to-face meeting.
While the hunters welcomed the opportunity to meet with the QIA, they made it clear that unless a satisfactory resolution is found, more flare-ups could occur.
“The Guardians are committed to continuing action on the land unless they can see progress in proposed meetings,” the protestors said in a release.
Oakville, Ont.-based Baffinland said the blockades had prevented hundreds of employees from leaving the Mary River mine, and stopped key supplies, such as food and medicine, from getting in.
A Nunavut court on Wednesday ordered the protestors to temporarily remove themselves from both the airstrip and the supply road. The hunters were allowed to stay at the site pending a court hearing scheduled for Saturday, when Baffinland was scheduled to ask for an injunction to permanently remove the protestors. That injunction would now appear to be unnecessary.
“We welcome the move to a constructive dialogue and hope to work in collaboration with our community partners to find mutually agreeable solutions,” Brian Penney, chief executive officer of Baffinland said in a news release on Thursday.
After the blockades began, Bafflinland suspended almost all operations at the site. Production is now in the process of ramping up again.
Almost all of Baffinland’s operations are situated on Inuit-owned lands that were negotiated as part of the historic lands settlement agreement with the federal government in 1993.
On Baffin Island, royalties paid by miners are managed by the QIA. It is tasked with distributing funds to local communities, including hunters and trappers organizations. The protestors at Mary River say that QIA has not listened to its pleas for representation and not distributed any royalties to them.
