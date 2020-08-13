Investment dealer GMP Capital reworks wealth management takeover to reflect pandemic impact

Investment dealer GMP Capital Inc. reworked the proposed $420-million takeover of its wealth management subsidiary on Thursday to reflect the realities of a post-pandemic market.

Back in February, Toronto-based GMP unveiled plans to swap its publicly traded stock for shares in partly-owned subsidiary Richardson GMP. Both companies feature Winnipeg’s Richardson family as a significant shareholder, and the restructuring has been playing out over the past two years.

On Thursday, GMP Capital announced that as part of the transaction, its shareholders will receive additional 15 cents per share, or a total of $11.3-million, in a special dividend. GMP also said the Richardson clan will leave additional capital in the company to fund expansion by keeping $32.1-million invested in preferred shares, a holding the family was required to redeem.

In addition, GMP changed the terms of the share swap with Richardson GMP’s owners, who include the firm’s 165 financial advisor teams. The company was planning to give one GMP share for every two shares of privately-held Richardson GMP; now the ratio is one GMP shares for every 1.875 shares in the privately-held subsidiary.

GMP executives said the changes reflect a decline in the company’s value after the sharp drop in interest rates in March, which cut into the profits that Richardson GMP earns on its clients’ cash balances. In February, the transaction with Richardson GMP valued the entire franchise at $500-million. Now, the figure is $420-million.

“The revised terms to the previously announced transaction in February 2020 strike what, we believe, is an appropriate balance taking into account the effects of the global pandemic, feedback raised by various stakeholders and retaining the appropriate level of capital to execute our long-term value creation strategy,” said Donald Wright, chair of the board at GMP Capital, in a news release.

GMP shareholders are scheduled to vote on the transaction on October 6. If the deal is approved, the Richardson family will own approximately 40 per cent of the company, the company’s financial advisors will have a 28.5 per cent stake and existing GMP shareholders will hold 31.4 per cent.

Last year, GMP sold its capital markets business to St. Louis-based investment dealer Stifel Financial Corp., raised $42.2-million, in order to focus on managing money for high net worth individuals. Richardson GMP advisors currently oversee $29-billion of client assets, up from $23.5-billion when the stock market slumped in March.

“After a multi-year process to transform GMP, we can begin to capitalize on the considerable opportunities in the multi-trillion-dollar wealth management industry in Canada,” said Kish Kapoor, interim president and CEO of GMP. He said once the deal is completed, the company plans to recruit financial advisors from rival dealers, including the bank-owned firms, and will attempt to acquire small wealth management platforms.

“We believe, and the Richardson family believes, that the financial services ecosystem needs strong, high quality independent firms,” said Mr. Kapoor. He said: “Amongst many things, the health crisis has reminded us about the importance and demand for high-quality face-to-face advice especially during a period of volatile and uncertain markets.”

