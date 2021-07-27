Investors commit US$7-billion to Brookfield’s energy transition fund

Major institutional investors have committed US$7-billion to Brookfield Asset Management’s Global Transition Fund, making it the largest pool of private money aimed at accelerating the shift to a net-zero carbon economy.
The majority of the fund’s initial investment comes from two sources: the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board and Temasek, the Singaporean sovereign wealth fund.
The Global Transition Fund is co-managed by Connor Teskey, chief executive officer of Brookfield Renewables, and Mark Carney, who served as governor of the Bank of Canada and then as governor of the Bank of England before his term in the latter role ended last year.
The fund will seek out investments in enterprises whose work promises to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions, decrease energy consumption or boost low-carbon energy capacity.
In a statement, Brookfield said Teachers and Temasek have committed “significant capital,” and that they plan to make direct investments alongside the fund. Both investors have pledged to achieve net-zero emissions in their holdings by 2050.
Two other Canadian pension plans, PSP Investments and Investment Management Corporation of Ontario, are also “meaningful” investors in the fund, Brookfield said. It did not specify the amount of capital contributed by each investor.
Fundraising for the Global Transition Fund is not yet complete. Brookfield has established a hard cap of US$12.5-billion, with the remaining $5.5-billion to come from the asset manager’s current roster of institutional investors later this year, it said.
This is Brookfield’s first impact fund – a type of fund intended to use investor money to make large strides towards environmental sustainability. The company already operates one of the world’s largest portfolios of renewable energy assets. Brookfield has said its impact investing could eventually hit US$100-billion, as the world seeks solutions to climate change through technology for decarbonizing the economy.
Mr. Carney signed on with Brookfield last year, and is now vice-chair and head of transition investing. Apart from his duties at Brookfield, he is the United Nations Special Envoy on Climate Action and Finance. In that role, he is leading a number of initiatives ahead of November’s U.N. climate summit in Glasgow.
In a statement, Mr. Carney described the strategy and goals of the transition fund. “Enabling the transition will require global reach, large-scale capital, and deep operating expertise in renewable energy and decarbonization,” he said. “As a leader across these capabilities, we look forward to engaging with these and other investors to drive meaningful and measurable change to the benefit of their portfolios and our planet.”
Mr. Carney has said that the global transition to net-zero emissions will require more than investments in existing renewable energy projects and technology. Energy companies, utilities, tech firms and industrial companies, he has said, will require trillions of dollars in capital to transform their operations in order to slash carbon emissions.
Teachers, one of Canada’s largest investors, set its net-zero goal in January. The pension fund has promised to boost investments in climate-friendly assets, to work to help corporations it invests in cut emissions and to increase the resilience of its assets against climate risks. It and Brookfield have faced criticism from some environmental groups for maintaining investments in fossil fuel industries while pledging action on the climate.
“This investment is an example of how we can use our scale, engagement and influence to help accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy and create a sustainable climate future,” Ziad Hindo, chief investment officer for Teachers, said in a statement.
Jeffrey Jones writes about sustainable finance and the ESG sector for The Globe and Mail. Email him at jeffjones@globeandmail.com.