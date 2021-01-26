 Skip to main content
Investors poured money into ETFs in 2020 for third consecutive year

Clare O’HaraWealth Management Reporter
Canadian investors continued to move away from traditional mutual funds last year as they poured more money into exchange-traded funds for a third consecutive year.

With $41.5-billion in net sales, ETFs outsold mutual fund investments, which brought in $31-billion in sales in 2020, according to the latest data released from the Investment Funds Institute of Canada.

Despite the global pandemic and the related market crash in the first quarter of the year, 2020 recorded the highest mutual fund sales of the past three years, bringing the total overall fund assets to $1.7-trillion in Canada. But the rebound is still well below the peak of $57-billion in sales that were seen in 2014 and 2015.

The shift for both investors and financial advisers began in 2018 when ETF sales surpassed mutual funds sales for the first time in a decade. The growth has continued for three consecutive years as asset managers continue to see a steady increase in investors moving towards ETFs. In 2019, ETF sales reached $28.8-billion, while mutual fund sales brought in $16.9-billion. At the end of 2020, ETF sales were the highest on record, bringing total ETF assets in Canada up to $257-billion.

While 2020 saw markets plunge by more than 30 per cent due to COVID-19, mutual funds were able to quickly rebound from the steep redemptions in that occurred in the spring. Mutual funds saw more than $14-billion in net redemptions in March 2020, but bounced back to positive sales of $1.25-billion in April.

“While assets fell steeply and dramatically in the [COVID] market crash, falling by 12.7 per cent, this does not compare to the 27.7 per cent drop in assets experienced in the 2008 Financial Crisis,” IFIC said.

Canadian ETFs remained steady in March last year, with investors purchasing about $3-billion in new holdings despite the COVID-19 market crash.

Despite surviving turbulent markets, Canadian mutual fund managers continued to be plagued with ongoing consolidation due to fee pressures, rising compliance costs and a desire to add scale. In 2020, the number of investment companies in Canada offering mutual funds dropped to 112, down from 117 the year prior.

In its annual report IFIC stated that while the decline was “largely” the result of consolidation, it is also “an indication of strong competition within a mature industry.”

Consolidation in 2020 also led to a decline in the total number of mutual funds for sale. Last year, the total number of funds available for sale fell by 37 to 3,459.

In comparison, the asset management industry saw 39 more investment fund companies offering ETFs, with more than three times the number of companies offering ETFs compared to five years ago, according to IFIC. The majority of these companies offer both ETFs and mutual funds. As well, ETF providers added 107 ETFs, bringing the total number of available ETF funds to 853.

“This growth is emblematic of an industry that is in a strong growth phase,” said IFIC in its report.

