Investors set to lose big on pandemic bonds, DBRS Morningstar says

Investors in the World Bank’s controversial “pandemic bonds” face significant losses as the spread of coronavirus makes it likely that much of the bonds’ principal will be used to help developing countries combat the disease, rather than being returned to investors, according to ratings agency DBRS Morningstar.
Introduced in 2017 after the Ebola crisis in West Africa, pandemic bonds are an attempt to harness financial markets to the cause of global public health. The debt instruments function as normal high-yield bonds, except in the event of a global health crisis.
If certain conditions around the spread of a disease such as COVID-19 are met, the principal from the bonds is paid into a fund to help boost the health systems of poor countries, rather than being returned to investors. The lending arm of the World Bank issued two pandemic bonds worth a total of US$320-million in 2017, both with a July, 2020, maturity date. The higher-risk bond carries an interest rate of about 13 per cent while the lower-risk issue has a rate of about 8.5 per cent.
DBRS now expects US$132.5-million of the principal from the two bonds to be paid out rather than returned, with investors in the higher-risk bonds likely to see their entire principal wiped out.
“Based on the most recent data published by the [World Health Organization], COVID-19 essentially meets the conditions to trigger the Class A Notes in terms of the number of fatalities and geographic spreads,” Marcos Alvarez, DBRS’s senior vice-president and head of the insurance team, wrote in a note published Tuesday. An additional condition – that the pandemic has gone on for 12 weeks – means that the payout won’t likely be triggered until March 24, he added. (The WHO dates the start of this outbreak at Dec. 31.)
Pandemic bonds are part of a larger trend in catastrophe bonds, which pay out in the event of disasters such as earthquakes, hurricanes or tsunamis. DBRS estimates that there are US$37-billion worth of catastrophe bonds outstanding. Typically, “cat bonds" are issued by insurance companies. Buyers include institutional investors such as pension funds or endowments looking to diversify their holdings.
Pandemic bonds, however, have come under criticism by both investors and public-health officials, as being neither a good investment nor a good aid tool.
“Cat bonds are attractive for investors because typically they’re not correlated to the general markets. .... You might have an earthquake hitting Europe, but that does not mean you’re going to have a collapse of the entire financial market," Mr. Alvarez said in an interview.
“The complaint of investors in these pandemic bonds is that the valuation of the bond is highly correlated with markets,” he said, adding that the bonds are losing their value at the same time the broader market is collapsing.
From the perspective of public-health officials, the conditions for triggering a payout are too onerous to make pandemic bonds effective for financing public-health emergencies, Mr. Alvarez said.
“We kind of already know that [the coronavirus outbreak] is going to last after March 24, so why have it designed to make you wait?” he said.
