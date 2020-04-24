Investors suffer as oil prices plummet in chaotic trading week

Around 1 p.m. on Monday, electronic trading screens around the world flashed an ominous sign. The price of a barrel of benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude oil had dropped to zero.
The WTI May futures contract hovered just above zero for about 15 minutes, as commodity traders, speculators and retail investors tried to figure out if oil had finally reached the ultimate bargain price – surely it wasn’t possible for crude to trade negative? Then, the price plunged.
When trading settled at 2:30, prices had dropped to US$37.63 a barrel. It meant that some unlucky investors left holding open May futures contracts – which would lock in and stop trading the following day – were willing to pay US$37,630 to avoid having to pick up 1,000 barrels of light sweet crude from the massive storage facility in Cushing, Okla., that provides the basis of the U.S. oil futures market.
Experienced investors can normally offload their exposure to futures contracts with relative ease well before any actual crude is scheduled for delivery.
But on Monday, people caught on the wrong side of the trade were blown out of the water as buyers vanished. Online brokerage Interactive Brokers Group Inc., for instance, got a US$88-million margin call after clients were forced to settle contracts at deeply negative prices.
The real damage for many average investors, however, began on Tuesday, when the prices for several popular exchange traded funds (ETFs) tied to oil prices began to plummet.
Most funds, including United States Oil Fund LP (USO), the largest oil ETF in the U.S., and the oil funds run by Horizons ETFs Management Inc. in Canada, had already rolled their exposure from the May WTI contract into the June contract, avoiding the gut-busting drop on Monday.
On Tuesday, however, the price of June WTI contracts followed suit, dropping 43 per cent as investors bet the anemic demand for oil wouldn’t be much better a month from now.
Indeed, the fact that the price of the oil ETFs stayed relatively flat on Monday, while the price of the so-called front-month contract for WTI collapsed, may have drawn in some investors looking for a bottom in the market. “We had net huge buyers, every single day last week, and that just exponentially increased on Monday and Tuesday of this week,” said Steve Hawkins, chief executive of Horizons.
Few traders, even seasoned commodity veterans, expected the extent of the carnage in oil this past week. But many retail investors were particularly vulnerable.
Individuals have been piling into funds such as USO or Horizon’s Crude Oil 2X Daily Bull ETF (HOU) in record numbers in recent weeks, believing they are buying the equivalent of barrels of oil. In fact, they were getting exposure to short-term contracts tied to a physical commodity stored in a specific location, and the contracts had defined settlement schedules and delivery dates.
At most times, oil ETFs reliably track crude prices. However, at moments of extreme market dislocation – like we’re seeing now with the global collapse in oil demand and a lack of storage for new oil that’s still being produced – the funds can move in wild and unexpected ways.
Add to that the fact that many of these funds are constructed with complex derivatives and then apply leverage to amplify oil price trends, and you arrive at what happened this week: Many retail investors were flattened by market dynamics they didn’t understand.
By and large, the ETFs are designed for speculation and day trading, rather than buy-and-hold strategies. HOU, for instance, typically uses leverage to try to double its returns, and that can boost losses as well. The fund resets every day, which can rapidly magnify short-term swings.
“We were getting a lot of calls from people wanting to understand how the ETFs worked," Mr. Hawkins said. “Primarily those that were … trying to understand what it is they bought after the fact. So not a lot of sophisticated professional investors."
By the close of trading Friday, HOU, one of the most popular ETFs on the Toronto Stock Exchange, was down 75 per cent for the week. The fund had to stop creating new shares on Tuesday. It essentially broke down under the strain of extreme price volatility.
For commodity traders working at banks and trading houses, the price swings this week were shocking, although they didn’t necessarily impinge on their core business. Professional commodity traders typically help clients – such as oil refiners on the sell side, and airlines on the buy side – hedge their risk to oil price swings many months or years in advance.
Price moves at the front end of the futures curve – contracts for delivery in the next few months – do matter insofar as they impact company valuations. But oil companies rarely sell at the prices that blaze across terminal screens, and large energy consumers rarely rely on front-month oil contracts for their oil and gas needs.
Said Brandon Everhardt, head of energy trading for commodities at RBC Capital Markets: “I kept on trying to remind everyone at the bank, and certainly our clients, that for a lot of those days in the past few weeks, calendar 2021 [prices were] almost unchanged, or maybe just down slightly, even as the front [of the oil futures market] is bleeding."
Mr. Everhardt added that “the world is not really ending, in terms of these crude oil moves. Calendar 2021 crude is still above the cost of production for a lot of producers.”
Oil ETFs are now trying to adopt a more forward-looking attitude in the hope of avoiding another bruising week. Funds such as USO and HOU have reduced their exposure to the front-month contract, choosing instead to buy WTI futures contracts that settle several months down the road. Horizons has also reduced the leverage for its funds, so they no longer aim to generate returns twice the size of movements in the WTI index.
Other risks, however, are emerging for the oil ETFs, after the volatility this week forced them to stop issuing new units (which trade on the stock market like shares of companies).
ETF unit prices typically track the value of the fund’s holdings, because the fund can create or redeem units if prices begin to diverge. By shutting off the creation mechanism, as Horizons did this week for two of its oil funds, ETF unit prices become detached from the holdings they are supposed to be tracking.
At one point on Tuesday, units of HOU were trading at a 650-per-cent premium to the fund’s intraday Net Asset Value (essentially the market value of the futures contracts underlying the fund) as speculators flooded into a fund that is effectively functioning more like a closed-end fund than an ETF.
“Investors that want to speculate on the change in oil, and believe that there’s opportunities here to speculate on buying oil, they need to know what it is they’re buying,” Mr. Hawkins said.
“These details can cost you thousands or make you thousands very quickly."
