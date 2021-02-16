IPO size for Toronto auto parts maker ABC slashed by 60% to $100-million amid tepid demand

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

IPO size for Toronto auto parts maker ABC slashed by 60% to $100-million amid tepid demand

Tim Kiladze
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Auto parts maker ABC Technologies Holdings Inc. slashed the size of its initial public offering by 60 per cent and priced its shares below the original marketing range, suggesting the recent euphoria for IPOs has some limits.

Based in Toronto and owned by private equity giant Cerberus Capital Management LP, ABC originally set out to raise $255-million at a price between $12 to $15 per share.

After a few weeks of marketing, the company has priced the offering at $10 per share and cut the deal size to $100-million. Cerberus is receiving all of the proceeds, and will continue to own 81 per cent of the company.

Story continues below advertisement

The tepid demand proves investors are not jumping at every new deal in this frothy market. It also illustrates a divide between sectors – and potentially even between companies that make money and those that do not.

Canadian IPOs for technology, healthcare and biotech companies have seen extraordinary demand over the last eight months. In December, telemedicine startup MindBeacon Holdings Inc. easily raised $65-million and priced at the top end of its marketing range, despite losing $6.5-million over the first three quarters of 2020.

ABC, by contrast, is an established manufacturer with a history of profits, making $65-million in fiscal 2019, which ended in June, 2019. However, the company lost US$26.1-million during fiscal 2020 because the pandemic erupted during its final quarter.

In the current market, the hottest financings tend to be for companies with growth potential – even if the growth comes from purchasing revenue, sometimes at expensive prices. Toronto’s Dye & Durham , which provides software for legal and business professionals, listed its shares at $7.50 each on the Toronto Stock Exchange in July and the company announced yet another financing on Tuesday morning priced at $50.50 per share.

Since Cerberus purchased ABC in 2016, the company’s sales and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization have been relatively flat, excluding the anomaly in 2020.

The company’s growth potential also isn’t explosive, with IHS Markit expecting North American light-vehicle production to rebound this year, but then to stay flat for the five years after that.

Originally known as ABC Group, the auto parts maker company was founded in 1974 by entrepreneur Mike Schmidt and specializes in thermoplastics for car manufacturers. Its product groups include interior systems (such as centre consoles and interior trim), exterior systems (such as spoilers and bumpers) and HVAC systems (such as defroster ducts and battery cooling ducts).

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Schmidt, came to Canada from Croatia in 1956, having spent eight years in refugee camps in Austria. According to a profile in a local Ontario publication a number of years ago, he and his wife, Helga, came to Canada with just $64 and a two-year-old son.

After experimenting with plastics manufacturing, Mr. Schmidt finally made in-roads with auto parts and grew to have manufacturing facilities across North America, as well as in Spain, Poland, Brazil and China. Ms. Schmidt took over as chief executive officer after her husband’s death in 2009 and she led the company until Cerberus’s purchase in 2016.

Despite the tepid investor demand, other deals continue to come to market. Last week DRI Healthcare Trust priced its own IPO, raising US$400-million at US$10 per share, in line with original expectations.

The pharmaceutical company is owned by Vancouver’s Khosrowshahi family, one of Canada’s wealthiest, and originally hoped to go public in February, 2020, on the London Stock Exchange. Those plans were put on hold because of the pandemic, and then ultimately changed to list in Toronto.

DRI Healthcare is a royalty company, which means it does not engage in research and development to produce its own drugs. Instead, it acquires royalty interests in other inventors’ products, often in exchange for upfront payments. The cash is then used by pharmaceutical companies and research institutions to fund their own R&D.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies