Irving Oil owner Arthur Irving dead at 93

Arthur Irving, the owner of Irving Oil Ltd. and third-generation scion of New Brunswick’s powerful Irving family, has died. He was 93.

Mr. Irving stepped down as chairman of the board of directors of the energy giant in October. The move came amid an internal strategic review that could result in the sale of the fuel supplier, which has refineries in Saint John and Ireland as well as more than 1,000 fuel stations in Eastern Canada, New England and Ireland.

In a statement, the company said he passed away Monday morning surrounded by his wife Sandra Irving and daughter Sarah Irving.

More to come.