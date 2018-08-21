 Skip to main content

Irving Oil signs deal to acquire Irish energy group Tedcastle

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Irving Oil signs deal to acquire Irish energy group Tedcastle

SAINT JOHN, N.B.
The Canadian Press

Irving Oil says it is expanding its reach with agreements to acquire an Irish-based energy marketing and distribution group of companies.

The New Brunswick-based Irving announced today it has signed a deal with Tedcastle, which operates under the brand name Top Oil and is a leading supplier of home heating oil, petrol and diesel fuel in Ireland.

A release from Irving says Top Oil recently expanded operations into aviation fuel, and sells more than one billion litres of fuel every year to commercial and residential consumers in Ireland.

Story continues below advertisement

Irving Oil says the acquisition will allow it “to further expand its business across the Atlantic basin,” after an earlier purchase of Ireland’s sole refinery in Whitegate in 2016.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission in Ireland still has to approve the acquisition.

Irving Oil says it plans to continue the full operation of Top Oil and its assets if the deal is approved.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.