Is this the end of a record bull market?

Is the longest bull market in history over? The global economy and asset markets have been hit with two major shocks – the novel coronavirus and oil price collapse – and yes, this has the potential to end the longest equity market rally in history.
The key sector to watch is U.S. corporate bonds. The excesses – the bubble – during this market cycle is most visible on corporate balance sheets. If the U.S. corporate bond market gives way, it’s time for equity investors to head for the exits, de-risk their portfolios, and prepare for a bear market.
In assessing whether a bear market is imminent, the important question to ask is “Where is the leverage?”
Finding the leverage – the markets where funds have been borrowed to buy assets where prices are falling quickly – allows investors to determine whether it’s time to reduce portfolio risk, and hunker down for an extended market decline.
The financial crisis of 2007-2008 was centred around the U.S. housing market. Newly introduced structured products such as Collateralized Debt Obligations (CDOs) made mortgages too easy to acquire for borrowers and loan quality cratered. Lenders thought they were safe, using credit default swaps (CDS) to insure against losses from mortgage defaults.
The result was an explosion in mortgage debt – leverage. When U.S. housing prices began falling, it turned out that the companies who underwrote the default protection couldn’t make good on their insurance. Then everything froze – no one knew who was liable for which losses arising from lower housing prices – and the great unwinding of the excess mortgage debt, with huge losses for the financial sector – began.
In the current environment, the leverage is on corporate balance sheets. Thanks to central bank rate cuts and investors’ insatiable appetite for any investment with a yield, there’s been a steady accumulation of corporate debt issuance over the past decade.
Domestically, corporate debt has climbed sharply. The S&P/TSX debt/equity ratio has jumped from 91.1 in March 2009 to 125 currently. The value of global non-financial corporate debt has doubled since 2009. The market capitalization of the U.S.-traded SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield bond ETF, which holds the lowest quality corporate bonds, increased more than 10-fold since the financial crisis ended before falling back in February.
Borrowing conditions for global businesses have been near-perfect in the postcrisis era. Central banks helped by pushing interest rates lower throughout the economy. Investors desperate for income were content to accept low yield premiums – the amount a corporate bond pays in yield over the equivalent government bond – even from lower quality companies issuing junk bonds.
Equity markets became addicted to cheap borrowing costs to a significant extent. Corporate bonds issues at low rates allowed companies to borrow cheaply to buy back stock, pushing stock prices higher. Easy money also allowed shale oil companies to quickly expand operations, even when crude prices flagged.
The era of cheap money may be over. According to the Markit CDX North American High Yield Index, corporate borrowing costs are rising quickly. On Feb. 14 of this year, the average company with a non-investment grade credit rating could borrow funds at a rate 2.84 per cent above government bonds. Now, that spread has climbed to 5.73 per cent above governments, a rate many struggling companies can’t afford to pay while continuing to generate profit.
The financial issues will be particularly acute in the energy sector. The plunge in crude prices will limit or erase the cash flow necessary to pay interest on their bonds. This dangerous trend will threaten all debt-laden companies exposed to the coronavirus-led global economic slowdown. Borrowing costs will rise while revenues fall.
All is not lost yet. Corporate spreads are now near the levels hit during the market upheaval in 2016 and nowhere near the heights of the financial crisis when high yield bonds paid 20 per cent more than government bonds. Credit markets recovered from 2016 and the same could happen now.
If, however, corporate borrowing costs continue to climb, the financial leverage that has accumulated on corporate balance sheets will unwind, and this process will include debt defaults and bankruptcies that will likely signal the end of the bull market. Credit Suisse strategist Andrew Garthwaite has noted numerous times that widening high yield bond spreads have signalled an imminent bear market before eight of the last nine bear markets and this time, after an 11-year global equity market rally, is unlikely to be different.
