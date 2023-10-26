Israel’s El Al Airlines said on Thursday it was suspending flight service to Mumbai and Delhi indefinitely and was terminating some seasonal routes earlier than planned due to the country’s war with Hamas militants and waning demand.

Israel’s flag carrier said it would cancel seasonal service to Dublin, Marseille and Tokyo on Oct. 31. Those routes were due to terminate in the October-November period, it said.

The airline said it is still operating regular flights to destinations including New York, Bangkok, Madrid and Athens, and that it has flown more than 350,000 passengers since Hamas’ assault in southern Israel in Oct. 7.

Major international air carriers including U.S.-based United Airlines have suspended or scaled back flights to or from Tel Aviv since Oct. 7.