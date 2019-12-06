ISS recommends HBC shareholders vote against executive chairman Richard Baker’s bid

Open this photo in gallery A Hudson's Bay retail location at Yorkdale shopping centre in Toronto is photographed on Monday, August 19, 2019. Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

Shareholders of Hudson’s Bay Co. should vote against a $1.1-billion privatization bid led by the retailer’s executive chairman, an influential proxy advisory service recommended on Friday.

Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. said there were “significant defects” in HBC’s sale process that prevented investors from getting a higher bid than that offered by Richard Baker, who is leading the offer by majority shareholders.

The main problem is that the special committee of HBC directors in charge of the process negated the potential for superior offers when it ruled that no competing bid – even a higher one – could be successful as long as Mr. Baker’s group refused to sell, ISS said.

“It appears that the special committee handcuffed itself by recommending an agreement that defines a superior proposal as something that could never happen,” said ISS, whose recommendations are followed closely by large investors in proxy contests.

HBC investors also expect a recommendation from rival firm Glass, Lewis & Co. before casting their vote for a meeting on Dec. 17. A majority of the minority shares must be voted in favour of the offer for it to succeed.

The ISS ruling is a blow to the Baker group and its aim to take HBC private.​ It comes amid a heated battle for control of Canada’s oldest corporation, whose retail operations are struggling. The Baker group, which has 57 per cent of the stock, has offered $10.30 in cash for the minority shareholding. The special committee has urged shareholders to accept the offer.

However, Catalyst Capital Group Inc., the Toronto private equity fund led by financier Newton Glassman, said it was prepared to offer $11 a share. The special committee rejected Catalyst’s proposal early this week, saying it had no reasonable chance of being consummated because the majority shareholders would not sell.

The two sides are scheduled to go head-to-head at the Ontario Securities Commission on Wednesday, with Catalyst, holder of 17.5 per cent of HBC stock, seeking to have the Baker group’s offer blocked, or the shareholder vote postponed.

ISS said one member of the Baker group, Fabric Luxembourg, previously had a standstill agreement that prevented it from acquiring more than 45 per cent of HBC shares. The board granted Fabric Luxembourg a waiver in the weeks leading up to the offer announcement in June so it could participate. This was not publicized.

“Although the board has acknowledged to ISS that it granted the standstill waiver, investors who purchased shares prior to June 10, under the impression that Fabric Luxembourg was subject to a standstill, would likely have benefited from knowing…,” it said.

