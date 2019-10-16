 Skip to main content

SIR units drop after payout cut in the wake of lower sales at Jack Astor’s, other restaurants

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Jack Astor's Bar and Grill at the corner of Front St. West and University Ave. in Toronto.

Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

SIR Royalty Income Fund units fell to a multiyear low Wednesday following a 16.7 per cent cut to investor payouts as a result of a drop in sales at its restaurants, which include the Jack Astor’s Bar and Grill, Scaddabush and Canyon Creek chains.

The income trust’s units were down about 21 per cent in early trading at the Toronto Stock Exchange, dropping $2.94 to $10.82 – a level that SIR Royalty hasn’t experienced since early 2012.

SIR said same-store sales for its fourth quarter, which ended Aug. 25, were down 5.9 per cent and didn’t improve during the first four weeks of its 2020 financial year.

As a result, the trust lowered the monthly cash distributions paid on SIR Royalty units by 1.75 cents to 8.75 cents per unit starting in November, down from 10.5 cents per unit.

The fund said management at SIR Corp., the private company that operates the business, believes Ontario’s full-service restaurant industry is being affected by higher menu pricing as well as competition from meal delivery services.

“We continue to focus our strategic efforts on capturing a greater share of the market,” Peter Fowler, CEO of SIR Corp., said in a statement.

“We are currently concentrating our efforts on new and healthier food options, improving everyday value, promotional pricing on food and beverage offerings in non-peak periods, and increasing our share in the delivery segment.”

Most of SIR’s restaurants are in Ontario. Besides its larger chains, it also has the Loose Moose in downtown Toronto near the Scotiabank Arena and three Toronto-area restaurants under the Reds banner.

