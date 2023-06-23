Postmedia Network Canada Corp. PNC-B-T says Jamie Irving has resigned as executive chair of the media conglomerate’s board.

The owner of the National Post and several other regional newspapers says Irving intends to pursue other opportunities.

It adds lead director Peter Sharpe will assume the chair role on an interim basis effective immediately.

Irving has sat on the company’s board since last year, when Postmedia acquired Brunswick News Inc., the media arm of the Irving family empire, for $16.1-million in cash and shares.

He assumed the chairman role at the start of this year, when Postmedia chairman Paul Godfrey stepped down.

The board change comes after sources told The Canadian Press in January that the newspaper publisher would lay off 11 per cent of its editorial staff.