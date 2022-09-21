Janet Bannister, one of the few women to lead a major Canadian venture capital fund, is departing Real Ventures after the firm struggled to raise a new fund.

Ms. Bannister joined Real in 2014 after overseeing the development and launch of eBay Inc.’s EBAY-Q classified service Kijiji when she was an executive with the pioneering ecommerce giant. She took on the mantle of the Montreal-based firm in early 2020 amid a period of internal tumult at Real that saw two of its three founding partners, JS Cournoyer and Alan MacIntosh, step back to part time roles. She began telling investors of her plans this week, and Real confirmed her transition to a part-time role in a statement Wednesday.

“It has been a pleasure to lead the Real Ventures team for the past couple of years,” Ms Bannister said in a statement. “ I look forward to continuing to work with the team, my portfolio companies, our investors, and the tech community.”

She will be replaced as managing partner by Real’s last remaining founding partner, John Stokes. “As managing partner, Janet has done a wonderful job raising the profile of Real Ventures and demonstrating all that we stand for in terms of commitment to founders, investors, and the Canadian startup ecosystem,” Mr. Stokes said in a statement.

Ms. Bannister’s departure leaves questions about Real’s future, as it has yet to raise its next fund, meaning it lacks new capital to invest in startups.

Ms. Bannister, a two-time winner of the Canadian national triathlon championship, has been one of the highest-profile names in the Canadian early-stage technology sector and a mentor to startups including many women entrepreneurs.

Real emerged as an early force in Canada’s post-2008-09 credit crisis tech renaissance after setting up shop in Montreal in 2007 when Canada’s venture capital and startup scenes were moribund. Real played a key role in reviving the sector, not just as a financier but also by creating the FounderFuel accelerator program and hosting the Notman House hub for early-stage tech firms. Real also co-launched the Toronto arm of accelerator Techstars.

The firm raised $5-million and then $50-million for its first two funds in 2007 and 2010 respectively, backing several successful early-stage tech startups including PasswordBox, which sold in 2014 to Intel, and online clothing merchants Frank & Oak and Beyond the Rack.

The firm raised a $89-million third fund in 2015, then $180-million for two funds two years later, drawing heavyweight global investors Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Singapore sovereign wealth fund Temasek Holdings Private Ltd. to a leading backer of what had become a teeming, globally recognized market for promising startups.

Along the way Real has backed some of Canada’s biggest and most valuable tech startups, including Paper, bitcoin miner Blockstream, Xanadu Quantum Technologies, Tenstorrent and League. It has $800-million worth of assets under administration.

But Real also had a big setback when Element AI Inc., cofounded by Mr. Cournoyer, failed to live up to its early hype as a leading, cutting-edge artificial intelligence company and was sold in early 2021 to ServiceNow Inc. after running out of money and funding options.

Behind the scenes some investors grew frustrated by Real, said one source familiar with the situation. The source said investors felt Real spread itself too thin by investing in too many companies and not reserving enough capital to invest in follow-on rounds as their companies expanded. While Real’s on-paper returns were strong, some investors felt the firm also didn’t prune its positions as much as the firm should have when investee companies increased in value, which would have enabled it to return cash to its limited partners and lock in gains, some felt.

In addition, the turnover at the top miffed some Quebec investors, as the two Montreal-based managing partners and another Montreal-based partner who later left were replaced by a Toronto-based partner they didn’t know, veteran technology executive Hamzah Nassif. While the English-speaking Ms. Bannister was well-regarded by investors and lauded for improving internal management of the firm, some felt that the fact the leadership of Real had shifted from Montreal to Toronto under did not play well with at least one of its backers, the Quebec government’s Investissement Quebec agency.

The Globe is not identifying the sources as they are not authorized to address the matter publicly.

Ms. Bannister appeared to be considering her future as she took much of the summer off after more than a year of fundraising efforts hadn’t yet yielded a first close of a new fund, which would have given Real fresh money to invest. Ms. Bannister said in a brief interview, “I am 100 per cent committed to the Canadian tech ecosystem and I am going to stay involved in the Canadian ecosystem in working with founders. I’m very passionate about these things, they bring great joy and satisfaction to me, but I want to find a different way to do that.”

Asked if she plans to launch a new venture capital firm, Ms. Bannister replied: “As soon as I have something to share I will let you know.”

BetaKit first reported Wednesday about Ms. Bannister’s role change.