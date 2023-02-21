Canada’s annual inflation rate dipped below 6 per cent for the first time since early in 2022, helped by favourable base effects and lower prices for smartphone bills and vehicles.

The Consumer Price Index rose 5.9 per cent in January from a year earlier, down from a 6.3-per-cent pace in December, Statistics Canada said Tuesday in a report. Financial analysts were expecting an inflation rate of 6.1 per cent. It was the lowest reading since February, 2022.

On a month-over-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.5 per cent. However, prices jumped 0.9 per cent in January, 2022, which Statscan attributed to rising tensions in Ukraine, ongoing supply-chain issues and housing costs at that time. This base-year effect – comparing today’s prices to elevated levels a year ago – is helping to dampen CPI growth.

And it’s a dynamic that will continue, given that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine led to a significant increase in prices during the first half of 2022, particularly for energy products.

Excluding food and energy, prices rose 4.9 per cent over the year.

“Today’s CPI represents a rare downside surprise in both headline and core inflation, clearly a big step in the right direction,” Bank of Montreal chief economist Doug Porter said in a note to clients. He added that “we were due for some better inflation luck, with a cooling economy and improved supply chains also contributing.”

Indeed, supply chains are becoming unclogged, as seen with shorter delivery times and lower shipping costs. Vehicle inventories, which had been hamstrung by weaker production owing to a semiconductor shortage, are improving. In January, vehicle prices fell 0.1 per cent. That drove the annual rate of price growth to 6.2 per cent from 7.2 per cent in December.

Meanwhile, cellular service prices fell 7.9 per cent on an annual basis. Statscan noted that some Boxing Day sales remained available into January.

Despite recent progress, inflation remains far above the Bank of Canada’s 2-per-cent target.

To tamp down inflation, the central bank has raised its benchmark interest rate to 4.5 per cent from a low of 0.25 per cent last March. At its latest rate decision, in January, the Bank of Canada announced a “conditional pause” on further rate hikes.

However, bank officials have said they could still raise rates if there was an “accumulation of evidence” that inflation is not easing as expected and the economy is running too hot.

The Bank of Canada projects that annual CPI growth will ease to around 3 per cent by the middle of the year and return to its 2-per-cent target by the end of 2024. The central bank is widely expected to hold its policy rate steady at the next announcement on March 8.

There are, however, sticky aspects of inflation. Food prices – both for groceries and restaurants – rose at an annual pace of 10.4 per cent in January, up from 10.1 per cent in December.

Meat prices saw the largest monthly gain in prices since 2004. In particular, chicken prices jumped 9 per cent in a single month, which Statscan attributed to “stronger seasonal demand as well as ongoing supply constraints, elevated input costs and issues related to avian influenza.”

Gasoline prices rose 4.7 per cent in January, following several months of decline, which had contributed heavily to the recent easing of inflation.

Over all, shelter costs rose 6.6 per cent on an annual basis, down from 7 per cent in December.

Within that category, mortgage interest costs have jumped by 21.2 per cent over the past year, following the Bank of Canada’s hikes in lending rates.

With a report from Mark Rendell