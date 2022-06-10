A JetBlue passenger flight passes the Air Force Memorial as it prepares to land at Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va., across the Potomac River from Washington, on Jan. 19, 2022.J. Scott Applewhite/The Associated Press

Discount U.S. airline JetBlue launched its service to Canada with the first flight arriving this evening in Vancouver from New York’s JFK International Airport.

The New York-based airline, which announced the new route more than a year ago, says it is the only carrier to serve the western Canadian city with non-stop service from JFK.

However, JetBlue will be competing with other U.S. airlines as well as Canadian airlines, including Air Canada, WestJet Airlines and Flair Airlines, that either offer direct flights to other New York airports or through connections to JFK.

JetBlue is growing beyond the U.S. with more than 30 international destination in over 24 countries.

Royce Chwin, CEO of Destination Vancouver, says the new direct service means easier access from an important East Coast market as the city rebuilds its tourism economy.

The daily evening and return red-eye flights will be on Airbus A320 aircraft.

