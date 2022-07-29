Toronto’s integrity commissioner is investigating the city’s mayor, John Tory, over an alleged conflict of interest relating to his ties to telecom, media and sports giant Rogers Communications Inc.

The alleged conflict relates to Mr. Tory’s role in a city council debate over weekend closures of Toronto’s Lake Shore Boulevard West as part of the ActiveTO program.

Toronto Blue Jays president and CEO Mark Shapiro wrote a letter to Mr. Tory in June, urging him not to vote in favour of the Lake Shore closures because they make it difficult for baseball fans to make it to games at the Rogers Centre.

Mr. Tory, who is running for a third term as mayor in the upcoming October election, publicly defended the letter and voted in favour of an amended ActiveTO plan that does not include Lake Shore closures.

Mr. Tory sits on the advisory committee to the Rogers Control Trust, which controls the Toronto-based company through its ownership of 97.5 per cent of the company’s voting shares. The Toronto Blue Jays and the Rogers Centre are both owned by Rogers Communications.

A spokesperson for Mr. Tory did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Integrity Commissioner Jonathan Batty confirmed in a letter to civic activist Adam Chaleff, who filed the ethics complaint against Mr. Tory, that there are “sufficient grounds” to investigate whether Mr. Tory violated the Municipal Conflict of Interest Act.

“I have decided to investigate. This does not mean I have found Mayor Tory to have breached the MCIA or that an application to the court is appropriate. I have only decided there are sufficient grounds to inquire as you have requested in your application,” Mr. Batty wrote.

If Mr. Batty concludes that Mr. Tory has violated the municipal code, he can apply to a judge for a formal decision on the violation. The judge can also issue a penalty, ranging from a reprimand to removal from office, Mr. Chaleff said.

In a statement Friday, Mr. Chaleff thanked Mr. Batty for his “swift decision” to investigate the matter.

“Torontonians deserve to know as soon as possible whether their mayor is working exclusively in the public interest or if he is being unduly influenced by his loyalty to Rogers,” Mr. Chaleff said.

More to come

