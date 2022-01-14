The departure of Jordan Banks as president of Rogers Sports & Media was announced in an internal e-mail Friday.HO/The Canadian Press

Jordan Banks, the president of Rogers Sports & Media, is leaving the company, according to sources, the latest in a stream of executive departures following a battle for control of Rogers Communications Inc.

Colette Watson, president of the Cable Public Affairs Channel, or CPAC, will take over the role, according to two people familiar with the matter. The Globe is not identifying the individuals because they are not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

Rogers Communications did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The departure of Mr. Banks, a former eBay Inc. and Facebook Inc. executive, was announced in an internal e-mail Friday. The change comes after an explosive battle between warring factions of the Rogers family that resulted in the company’s CEO, Joe Natale, being replaced by its former chief financial officer, Tony Staffieri.

There have been a number of executive departures since Mr. Staffieri took the helm last November. Dave Fuller, the president of the company’s wireless division, has been replaced by long-time Rogers executive Phil Hartling.

Chief communications officer Sevaun Palvetzian and Dan Golberg, senior vice-president of strategy and corporate development, have also left.

Rogers director Robert Dépatie, meanwhile, left the board to join the management team, as president and chief operating officer of the Toronto-based telecom’s home and business division.

More to come.

