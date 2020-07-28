Judge approves NordStar’s $60-million takeover of Torstar

Open this photo in gallery Exteriors of 1 Yonge St., long time home of the Toronto Star newspaper, are photographed on May 27 2020. Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

An Ontario court late Monday approved the $60-million takeover of Torstar Corp. by private equity firm NordStar Capital LP over the objections of a failed bidding group, which immediately said it planned to appeal the judge’s decision.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Cory Gilmore ruled NordStar, controlled by entrepreneurs Jordan Bitove and Paul Rivett, could close their purchase of Torstar, setting aside requests to re-open an auction of the company from competing bidder Canadian Modern Media Holdings Inc. Last week, 98.7 per cent of Torstar shareholders voted in favour of the sale to NordStar.

The court’s blessing came after a brief hearing Thursday and a five-month sales process at Torstar — owner of the Toronto Star and a stable of regional newspapers — that saw NordStar raise its offer for the company earlier this month. That increase, to 74 cents per share, won pledges of support from the five families that own Torstar’s voting stock and the largest owner of its non-voting shares, insurer Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.

Canadian Modern Media Holdings bid 80 cents a share for Torstar on Monday, more than a week after the families and Fairfax pledged their support to NordStar.

CMMH had complained that shareholders were not given the opportunity to assess that bid, and that the nondisclosure agreements (NDA) they were subject to prevented the details from being made public. But Justice Gilmore said it all came too late in the process, after the lockups were signed.

"This court is not prepared to interfere with a voluntary decision made by such a significant block of shareholders," she said in her written ruling.

“The second bid was certainly superior from a cash perspective but, as described above, could not have been considered because it was just too late in the process,” Justice Gilmore wrote.

Canadian Modern Media was founded by Matthew Proud, chief executive officer of legal software publisher Dye & Durham Corp., his brother Tyler Proud, investment banker Neil Selfe and former Ontario finance minister Greg Sorbara.

After the ruling, CMMH said it would seek leave to appeal the decision, saying it still believes that the NordStar deal is "neither fair nor reasonable."

“As such, CMMH expects to immediately commence an appeal of today’s decision and will seek a stay of Justice Gilmore’s decision, preventing the closing of the plan, pending the determination of the appeal,” it said.

In the past, Canadian courts consistently supported the right of controlling shareholders at companies such as meat processor Schneiders Corp. to select a buyer of their company, even if that meant turning down the highest price for their shares.

Once the Torstar acquisition closes, NordStar is expected to raise up to $100-million from sales of non-core assets and additional financing, and invest the money in the digital transformation of the company’s newspapers. NordStar’s bid is being financing by credit fund manager Canso Investment Counsel Ltd, which is also a major lender to Postmedia Network Canada Corp.

Former Ontario premier David Peterson is part of the NordStar team and will take a senior role at the Toronto Star if the bid is successful.

In addition to the Toronto Star, Torstar owns a collection of regional and local publications, including the Hamilton Spectator, the Waterloo Region Record and the St. Catharines Standard, along with stakes in digital media companies such as VerticalScope Inc. In recent years, long-time Torstar advertisers shifted their spending to other platforms and the company struggled to replace this revenue.

With a report from Sean Silcoff

