 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Judge rules Alberta has 10 days to decide on Prosper oil sands project

Jeffrey JonesMergers and Acquisitions Reporter
Calgary
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A judge has ordered Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s cabinet to decide whether Prosper Petroleum Inc. can build an oil sands project following nearly 20 months of deliberation.

Privately held Prosper sued the government, saying the lengthy delay in making a final go-ahead decision following the project’s regulatory approval put it in financial hardship.

Alberta Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Barbara Romaine sided with the company, ruling that time the cabinet has taken without deciding whether to issue an order-in-council was unnecessarily long. Previously, the longest period for such a deliberation for an oil sands development was seven months, Prosper had said.

Story continues below advertisement

She said the government must make a decision within 10 days.

The government had argued that the legislation governing such approvals gave no time limit, and that the extended period showed the complexities of the case.

Alberta has not given the company specific reasons for the delay, though part of the proposed project sits on lands that the Fort McKay First Nation wants set aside for traditional use as part of an access management plan that also requires provincial approval.

More to come ...

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies