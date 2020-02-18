Judge rules Alberta has 10 days to decide on Prosper oil sands project

A judge has ordered Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s cabinet to decide whether Prosper Petroleum Inc. can build an oil sands project following nearly 20 months of deliberation.
Privately held Prosper sued the government, saying the lengthy delay in making a final go-ahead decision following the project’s regulatory approval put it in financial hardship.
Alberta Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Barbara Romaine sided with the company, ruling that time the cabinet has taken without deciding whether to issue an order-in-council was unnecessarily long. Previously, the longest period for such a deliberation for an oil sands development was seven months, Prosper had said.
She said the government must make a decision within 10 days.
The government had argued that the legislation governing such approvals gave no time limit, and that the extended period showed the complexities of the case.
Alberta has not given the company specific reasons for the delay, though part of the proposed project sits on lands that the Fort McKay First Nation wants set aside for traditional use as part of an access management plan that also requires provincial approval.
More to come ...
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.