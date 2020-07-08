 Skip to main content
Just Energy announce recapitalization plan, board shakeup after recent losses

Mississauga-based gas and power retailer Just Energy Group Inc. announced a recapitalization plan and board shakeup on Wednesday, along with a US$105-million loss in its fiscal fourth quarter.

Just Energy president and chief executive officer R. Scott Gahn said on an investor call Wednesday that the recapitalization plan was the culmination of an extensive review that explored many options for the future of the company.

“We could not, even with flawless execution, operate our way to solving our balance sheet issues,” he said.

“We have a capital structure that is not sustainable in the long term or appropriate for a business of our size and scope, so we made the determination to undertake the recapitalization to enable us to raise equity and reduce our debt, and to do so in a way that ensures no disruption to the business.”

To deal with constrained liquidity, high debt levels and looming debt maturities, the recapitalization plan includes a new cash equity investment commitment of $100-million and converting $420-million of shares into new equity.

The company says the move will reduce overall debt by about $275-million.

“I recognize the actions we’re taking through the recapitalization are tough if you’re an equity holder. However, the capital structure we have currently is not sustainable,” Mr. Gahn said.

The company’s shares closed at 55 cents on the Toronto Stock Exchange, down 27 per cent on the day. A year ago, they were trading at $5.47.

Mr. Gahn said the change won’t affect customers, employees or suppliers, but will allow Just Energy to “address what needs addressing, and that is our balance sheet.”

Just Energy is also focusing on its North American operations, selling off its assets in Britain, Ireland and Japan. It also sold its Georgia operations.

It’s making the overhaul after a shaky time for the company.

In March, Just Energy’s third-largest shareholder – Dallas-based investor Rob Snyder – wanted to unseat most of the company’s board of directors as its stock has floundered amid a lengthy search for buyers. Other major shareholders in the company include Vancouver billionaire Jim Pattison and the estate of Tim Hortons co-founder Ron Joyce.

Mr. Gahn said Wednesday the new board would comprise seven members, four of whom are new.

Just Energy’s revenue was US$503.5-million for the quarter. For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to US$232.8-million, or US$1.60 a share, with revenue of US$2.08-billion.

With a report from the Associated Press

