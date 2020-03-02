Just Energy shareholder seeks shakeup

Just Energy Group Inc.’s third-largest shareholder is looking to unseat most of the gas and power retailer’s board of directors as its stock has floundered amid a lengthy search for buyers.
Rob Snyder, a Dallas-based investor and former competitor who owns 9.3 per cent of Just Energy, submitted shareholder proposals late last week to increase the number of directors on the board to eight from six, and has put forward a slate of six new nominees, including himself.
The nominees are well known in U.S. retail energy and investment sectors, especially in Texas, where Just Energy has sizable operations.
Mr. Snyder has been critical of the direction of the company and the leadership of its founder Rebecca MacDonald, and last autumn sent a harshly worded letter to the board raising questions about internal controls after the company reported $74.1-million in charges related to customers not paying their bills.
At the time, he warned of unspecified shareholder action should the company’s search for strategic options not result in a satisfactory arrangement to boost value for investors. Just Energy announced the strategic review, which often primarily means a search for buyers, in early June. Despite some speculation of a deal last year, the company has not disclosed anything further.
In its third-quarter results last month, it said the process was “active” and that it had been in discussions about “strategic transaction opportunities,” and that the company expects to report on the outcome by June 30. It has retained Guggenheim Partners and National Bank Financial as advisers for the process.
The shares rose 7 cents to $1.35 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday. They have fallen more than 70 per cent in the past year.
In a recent report, analyst Raveel Afzaal at Canaccord Genuity Corp. said the company’s most recent quarterly financial results were “below expectations and Just Energy will likely need another debt amendment” from lenders by the fourth quarter of this year. Mr. Afzaal said: “We believe there is limited upside to common shares even in a take-out scenario.”
Mr. Snyder submitted his shareholder proposals just before the company’s deadline for having them heard at the annual meeting. He declined to say if he had the support of the other major shareholders, which include Vancouver billionaire Jim Pattison, with 4.7 per cent; the estate of Tim Hortons co-founder Ron Joyce, with 12.2 per cent; and Stamford, Conn.-based portfolio manager Ardsley Partners, with 5.8 per cent.
However, he said he has been in discussions with Just Energy, without providing specifics. “I have been engaged with the company’s management for more than a few weeks now, and will be working with the company’s principals in terms of helping to define the company’s future and its options,” he told The Globe and Mail.
Just Energy issued a statement saying it had received Mr. Snyder’s proposals and planned to update shareholders “in due course.”
“Just Energy values constructive input from all of its stakeholders. Accordingly, the board, along with the company’s financial and legal advisers, will consider and evaluate the shareholder proposals,” it said in a statement.
While it has sought out various alternatives, the company has worked to reduce its costs and streamline operations by selling its business in Britain, Ireland and Georgia, it said.
Mr. Snyder is the founder of Stream Energy, an energy retailer that was acquired by Houston-based NRG Energy Inc. for US$300-million last year. Among his director slate for Just Energy is David Crane, who was chief executive officer of NRG from 2003 to 2015; and Daniel O’Malley, president of Kynect LP, the successor company to Stream Gas & Electric.