Kansas City Southern CEO knows he’s got the route network Canada’s two railway giants desperately need

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Kansas City Southern CEO knows he’s got the route network Canada’s two railway giants desperately need

Andrew Willis
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Patrick Ottensmeyer, president and CEO of Kansas City Southern railway, in Kansas City, Missouri, in Dec. 2019.

ROY INMAN

Pat Ottensmeyer likes to say many of his contemporaries in the railroad industry are “guys with ugly hands.”

The chief executive at Kansas City Southern – a company coveted by Canada’s two largest railroads – is talking about peers who busted fingers while working on freight trains early in their careers. Mr. Ottensmeyer highlights their scars with some respect. Bent digits and swollen knuckles speak to operational expertise.

However, the 63-year-old CEO also conjures up that image of ugly hands to diplomatically poke at rail’s old guard, including the revered Hunter Harrison. A lifetime railroader who passed away in 2017, Mr. Harrison championed an approach known as “precision scheduled railroading” (PSR) during CEO stints at four companies, including Canadian National Railway Co. and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.

Story continues below advertisement

At conferences and in interviews, Mr. Ottensmeyer critiques his industry and its legends, gently, for being too inwardly focused, for putting efficiency ahead of clients. While he recruited a pair of Mr. Harrison’s former colleagues to instill KCS’s version of precision railroading, the CEO wants the railroad’s culture to be centred on clients. He opened a recent session with management consultant Korn Ferry by saying: “We are not in the business of running trains. We are in the business of servicing customers.”

KCS is also in the business of linking Mexico’s factories and farms to the rest of North America. Cross-border traffic on its 11,000-kilometre network is increasing at a double-digit pace – well above the low-single-digit growth in U.S. rail shipments – as manufacturers shift to “nearshoring” to shorten supply chains that used to stretch to Asia. The prospect of owning the only continental railroad, stretching from Mexico to the U.S. heartland and Canada’s Atlantic and Pacific coasts, made KCS the target of a high-stakes bidding war this spring.

CN and CP are offering enormous sums for Kansas City Southern, but history suggests the payback will be robust

The unfolding of the Kansas City Southern takeover saga

KCS struck a friendly, US$25.2-billion merger in March with CP Rail. The bid was topped the following month by a US$30-billion bid from CN Rail. Late Thursday, KCS broke hearts in Calgary, home to CP Rail, by switching horses to endorse the offer from Montreal-based CN Rail. CP Rail now has four business days to up the ante, although in a news release on Thursday, the company said: “As we’ve said repeatedly, we are not going to enter into a bidding war.”

Mr. Ottensmeyer and executives at KCS, CP Rail and CN Rail declined to be interviewed, owing to the continuing takeover battle.

The KCS bidding war values the railroad at more than three times what it was worth when Mr. Ottensmeyer was named CEO five years ago. The price tag is an endorsement of a leader who never broke his fingers working in a rail yard.

Mr. Ottensmeyer grew up on an Indiana farm. He earned a finance degree at Indiana University and had a successful first career in banking before one of his railroad clients – Burlington Northern Santa Fe Corp. – recruited him in his mid-30s. In an industry that tends to reward lifelong commitment, this CEO walked away from Burlington Northern, mid-career, rather than accept a transfer to Texas and uproot his Chicago-based family. He has three daughters.

Railway Age magazine’s future “railroader of the year” then spent five years as an executive at a pharmaceutical firm, teaching finance part time at DePaul University and enjoying Chicago Cubs baseball; he has a box reserved this year to celebrate Father’s Day in June. In 2006, KCS lured him away from Chicago and back to the rails as its chief financial officer. Two years later, he asked to move to head of sales and marketing, with an eye toward winning the top job. In 2016, KCS named Mr. Ottensmeyer its CEO.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Ottensmeyer’s willingness to follow a different track saw the smallest of North America’s seven major Class 1 railroads expand south into Mexico. In recent years, KCS spent more than US$5-billion in Mexico, linking a massive terminal on the Pacific coast and 12 ports on the Gulf of Mexico to the U.S. heartland.

For its Canadian suitors, the appeal of KCS also includes the company’s success with a kinder, gentler version of precision railroading. In the past three years, Mr. Ottensmeyer hired two executive vice-presidents who worked closely with Mr. Harrison at CN Rail – Sameh Fahmy and John Orr – to roll out KCS’s own PSR strategy.

“In what I would call PSR version 1.0, you improve your operating ratio but annoy stakeholders,” said analyst Anthony Hatch at New York-based ABH Consulting. “The better approach to PSR, version 2.0, uses efficiency to improve service. Pat was quick to grasp this, to use PSR to drive a consistent experience for customers.”

Over the past decade, KCS’s revenues rose by an average of 4 per cent annually, reflecting a relatively mature rail industry. However, the company’s earnings per share increased by 12 per cent a year, as KCS grew far more efficient. “Pat’s done a terrific job, and whoever wins KCS is getting a jewel of a railroad,” said Mr. Hatch, who has been dealing with KCS’s boss as an analyst and consultant for more than 20 years.

KCS is also a takeover target because Mr. Ottensmeyer proved a skilled lobbyist. The morning after Donald Trump’s presidential election victory in 2016, KCS’s stock price dropped 12 per cent, on expectations the Republican would tear up the North American Free Trade Agreement and decimate KCS’s cross-border business. Traffic to and from Mexico accounts for almost 40 per cent of the company’s sales, and half the KCS workforce lives south of the U.S. border.

Prior to the 2016 election, Mr. Ottensmeyer had steered clear of politics. But after Mr. Trump was elected, Mr. Ottensmeyer pledged in a letter to KCS employees to do whatever it took to ensure a continued, free flow of goods across the border. He became the American chair of the U.S.-Mexico Economic Council and started making the rounds in Washington, D.C.

Story continues below advertisement

“Pat’s priority was to be the best possible advocate for trade with Mexico and Canada,” said U.S. Chamber of Commerce senior vice-president Neil Herrington, who spent the past six years working closely with the KCS CEO, considers him a friend, and says he still doesn’t know which party Mr. Ottensmeyer supports. “Pat’s approach was to represent the U.S. heartland, the automakers, the farmers, the steel makers who were critical to the Republican party, and who were benefitting from NAFTA,” Mr. Herrington said.

Mr. Ottensmeyer won over the Trump administration with old-fashioned tactics, Mr. Herrington said. The CEO tenaciously landed face-to-face meetings with key officials such as commerce secretary Wilbur Ross and agriculture secretary Sonny Perdue, then convinced them that American industry and voters benefitted from cross-border trade. In 2018, Mr. Trump signed the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal.

“Whoever wins KCS will own the only USMCA railway, and that railway will be a tribute to what Pat has achieved in the U.S. and Mexico,” Mr. Herrington said.

When you’ve successfully concluded the art of the deal with the Trump administration, closing the sale of a company to one of two Canadian railroads that want to throw money at KCS shareholders isn’t a major challenge. Mr. Ottensmeyer can also lean on KCS chairman Robert Druten, who is accustomed to making deals under pressure.

Mr. Druten, a retired executive at Hallmark Cards Inc., joined the board of American Italian Pasta Co. in 2007 to help clean up governance after an accounting scandal. He ended up running the board’s audit committee. Three years after Mr. Druten arrived, a rival food producer snapped up the pasta company for US$1.2-billion.

One Canadian railroad is going to win KCS in coming months, while the other will be left at a significant competitive disadvantage. The losing bidder will be smaller than North American rivals – in an industry where scale drives efficiency – and likely destined to stay that way. The industry’s U.S. regulator, the Surface Transportation Board (STB), imposed a moratorium on takeovers among Class 1 railroads over the past two decades owing to competition concerns. Approving the KCS takeover would be a notable exception to the rules, and analysts say the STB is unlikely to approve any more mergers.

Story continues below advertisement

Closing the KSC sale is expected to take more than a year, with the railroad put in a trust and led by Mr. Ottensmeyer until the STB signs off on the acquisition sometime in 2022. Colleagues say that gives the CEO an opportunity to be part of one of his favourite railroad traditions for at least one more year.

Every Christmas, KCS employees transform retired rail cars into the Holiday Express, with a decorated locomotive, a flatcar carrying Santa’s sleigh, a gingerbread boxcar, workshop of elves, a reindeer stable and a little red caboose. The train tours cities on KCS’s U.S. network, with kids climbing aboard to meet Santa, and has raised more than US$2-million for charity.

In recent years, Mr. Ottensmeyer and his family were the largest single donors. Last year, the fundraiser was cancelled because of the pandemic. This year, the CEO can look forward to final ride on the Holiday Express before handing his company to a Canadian buyer.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies