Kansas City Southern formally scraps CN takeover agreement, backs rival CP offer

Kansas City Southern has officially terminated its takeover agreement with Canadian National Railway Co. , throwing its support behind a rival offer from Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd .
The Missouri-based railway said on Wednesday its board has recommended CP’s US$27.2-billion takeover to shareholders, who must approve the deal at an upcoming vote.
KCS will pay CN termination fees worth US$1.4-billion, an amount that will be covered by CP.
CN and KCS’s deal, worth US$29.8-billion, was seen as unlikely to receive U.S. regulatory approval after the Surface Transportation Board blocked the proposed voting trust, a preliminary step in the takeover. CN declined to raise its offer, in light of the long odds of approval.
“We believe that the decision not to pursue our proposed merger with KCS any further is the right decision for CN as responsible fiduciaries of our shareholders’ interests,” said Jean-Jacques Ruest, CN’s chief executive officer, in a statement.
In the CP takeover, KCS shareholders will receive US$90 a share and 2.884 of a CP share. The deal also requires approval from CP shareholders and Mexican regulators.
KCS’s network extends from the U.S. Midwest into Mexico, allowing CP to form the first railway that links Canada, the United States and Mexico.
“We are pleased to reach this important milestone and again pursue this once-in-a-lifetime partnership,” said Keith Creel, CP’s chief executive officer, in a statement.
CP and KCS first agreed on a US$25.2-billion deal in March, but CN stepped in with a higher bid and KCS switched sides. However, CN’s larger size and overlapping network with KCS brought greater scrutiny from the STB. The voting trust that preceded the deal was not in the public interest, the regulator said.
CP in August raised its offer, and reiterated that it had the only deal that would win approval from the STB.
