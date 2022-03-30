Kinross Gold Corp. is in discussions to sell its Russian operations with an undisclosed party as it attempts to bring its more than 20-year odyssey in Russia to a close.

Shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Toronto-based Kinross mothballed both its large Russian mine, Kupol, and development project, Udinsk, in Siberia.

In a statement, Kinross said it had received a number of proposals regarding its Russian business and had entered exclusive negotiations with a mining company whose identity was not disclosed. Kinross added that the sale would be subject to approval by the Russian government.

Fahad Tariq, analyst with Credit Suisse, values Kinross’s Russian assets at US$893-million, but added that he he’d be surprised to see the mines sold near fair market value.

“Expect a discounted sale price,” he wrote.

Given Russia’s pariah status on the international investment stage, the list of buyers for Kinross’s Russian business was always expected to be low.

Selling the Russian operations will leave Kinross with a big financial hole to fill. Last year, Russia accounted for 23 per cent of Kinross’s production, and the Kupol mine complex was its most profitable segment, generating a profit of US$443-million. But given the international condemnation Russian President Vladimir Putin has faced since the war began in Ukraine, the idea of Kinross ever going back to business as usual in Russia was seen as untenable.

From a geopolitical risk viewpoint, selling the Russian assets would position Kinross as a far less risky bet for investors. The company has long traded at a discount to its peers owing to its exposure to Russia.

Analysts have also speculated that a new Kinross without risky Russia makes it a far more attractive acquisition target. In a report earlier in the week outlining the ten most likely M&A dance partners in the gold mining sector, Scotia Capital Inc. singled out a Kinross acquisition by Barrick Gold Corp. as making the most sense.

Buying Kinross would allow Barrick to reclaim the crown it lost a few years ago as the world’s biggest mining company by production. Barrick has made it clear that it wants to grow its portfolio in Canada, where it has only one mine. Kinross recently acquired Canadian gold development company Great Bear Resources Ltd., which has a promising project in Red Lake Ontario. The Globe and Mail reported that Barrick was among the bidders for Great Bear.

