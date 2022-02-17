Kinross Gold Corp. KGC-N says it swung to a US$2.7-million loss in the fourth quarter as it was hampered by downtime at some of its operations.

The loss compared with a US$783.3-million profit equal to 62 cents per share a year earlier.

The Toronto-based mining company, which reports in U.S. dollars, attributes the loss primarily to the temporary suspension of milling operations after a fire at its Tasiast mine in Mauritania as well as to deferred mining activity at Round Mountain in Nevada.

Kinross says it also took a writedown of US$106.1-million related to a reduced estimate of recoverable ounces at its Bald Mountain mine in Nevada.

On an adjusted basis, Kinross says it earned US$101.8-million, or eight cents per share, in the three months ending Dec. 31. That’s compared with adjusted earnings of US$335.1-million, or 27 cents per share, in the prior year’s quarter.

Kinross says its revenue during the fourth quarter was US$879.5-million, down from US$1.2-billion during the fourth quarter of 2020. Analysts had forecast adjusted earnings per share of six cents on $903.5-million in revenues, according to financial database firm Refinitiv.

For the full-year, it earned US$221.2-million or 17 cents per share on US$3.73-billion of revenues, compared with US$1.34-billion or $1.06 per share of earnings on US$4.21-billion of revenues in 2020

