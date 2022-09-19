Kinross Gold Corp., K-T a miner with a stock price that has lagged its peers, struck an agreement Monday with activist investor Elliott Investment Management LP to ramp up its share-buyback program, including a commitment to repurchase US$300-million of its own stock this year.

After several weeks of what the Toronto-based miner called “constructive discussions” with Elliott, a US$56-billion American hedge fund with a four-decade history of shaking up companies, Kinross said it plans to use money from recent mine sales to double this year’s share buyback. In the following two years, the company pledged it will use 75 per cent of excess cash to repurchase its own stock.

“We share a common view that our shares offer a highly compelling investment opportunity and as a result believe that a more substantial share-buyback program is a highly attractive use of excess cash,” said Kinross chief executive Paul Rollinson in a press release. Prior to the agreement, Kinross planned to buy back US$150-million of stock this year and pay out an additional US$150-million in dividends. Kinross will still pay investors the dividend.

Kinross stock currently trades at a “significant discount” to the value of its properties, including Great Bear, and the valuation on rival gold miners, according to Elliott portfolio manager Mark Cicirelli. In a press release, Mr. Cicirelli said: “We believe that with this new capital-allocation framework, Kinross is taking a major step toward closing that gap and realizing the upside potential in its stock.”

Elliott did not disclose the size of its stake in Kinross. The mining company announced the agreement as Kinross executives and much of the mining industry gathered in Colorado for this week’s annual Denver Gold Forum.

Kinross’ stock has unperformed peers over the past year, after it spent $1.8-billion in February to acquire junior mining company Great Bear Resources Ltd., which was developing a property in northern Ontario.

In February, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine forced Kinross to sell two properties in Siberia for US$340-million, a fraction of their value prior to the war. In August, the company raised US$225-million from selling a mine in Ghana to Asante Gold Corp.

Kinross’s share price declined by 37 per cent over the past year, while the current price of gold is only slightly lower than it was 12 months ago. Prior to the Elliott agreement, analysts also said Kinross stock failed to reflect the strength of its operations. In a report in August, Tanya Jakusconek at Scotiabank said: “We believe Kinross is undervalued based on the overall quality of its asset base and free cash flow generation.”

Earlier this year, Elliott waged a successful campaign for change at Canada’s largest oil and gas company, Suncor Energy Inc., nominating new board members and potentially putting Suncor’s Petro-Canada gas station business up for sale. Elliott has also shaken up boards and shifted strategy at companies such as AT&T Inc. and Marathon Petroleum Corp.

The agreement with Elliott allows Kinross to continue spending on Great Bear and other properties in Canada, the U.S., Brazil, Mauritania and Chile. This year, the company plans to invest US$850-million in its operations. Kinross expects to produce 2.15 million ounces of gold this year.

The buyback agreement “is a responsible allocation of capital that does not compromise our balance sheet or our ability to fund our business and advance our impressive pipeline of growth projects,” said Mr. Rollinson. “Elliott is an experienced mining-sector investor and its support for Kinross and this program further validates our view that Kinross shares offer the market a compelling investment opportunity.”

Over the past year, Kinross aggressively paid down debt and it currently has an investment-grade credit rating. On Monday, the company said the share buybacks scheduled for 2023 and 2024 will only take place if debt remains below a preset level. The company can also temporarily pause buybacks in case of a ratings agency downgrade, major operational disruptions or a significant drop in the gold price.

Institutional investors have put a spotlight on gold companies’ governance in the past. Hedge-fund manager John Paulson and other investors launched the Shareholders’ Gold Council several years ago. Ahead of the Denver conference in 2020, the group published an open letter that said while the miners’ share prices were improving, “we believe that performance continues to fall short in the areas of corporate governance, alignment of incentives and strategic vision & communication with investors.”